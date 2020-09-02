India bans PUBG Mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps; full list here
PUBG Mobile, owned by China's Tencent Games, has been banned by the Government of India in the latest crackdown against Chinese apps. PUBG Mobile Lite, the game's data-light version has also been banned along with 116 other apps.
The ban comes under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, on grounds that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order", the Ministry of Electronics and Information (MeitY) said in a statement.
MeitY further said that it "has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".
"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," it stated.
PUBG Mobile has been one of India's most popular gaming apps. The country accounts for 24 percent of the game’s all-time downloads, according to Sensor Tower. Even though it had escaped the first crackdown on Chinese apps, the game's future was always uncertain given the growing anti-China sentiment in India.
PUBG was originally launched as a desktop and console game in 2017 by South Korea’s Bluehole. The mobile version of the game was developed by Tencent Games as part of a licensing agreement after it acquired a stake in Bluehole in 2018.
PUBG Mobile was later distributed in India, accruing wild popularity, until the ban.
MeitY believes that its decision to "block the usage of certain apps... will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."
Full list of banned apps
- APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
- APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
- APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
- APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
- APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
- Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
- Baidu
- Baidu Express Edition
- FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
- ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard Business
- CamCard for Salesforce
- CamOCR
- InNote
- VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
- Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
- WeChat reading
- Government WeChat
- Small Q brush
- Tencent Weiyun
- Pitu
- WeChat Work
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
- Smart AppLock (App Protect)
- Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
- Hide App-Hide Application Icon
- AppLock
- AppLock Lite
- Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
- ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
- Music - Mp3 Player
- Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
- Cleaner - Phone Booster
- Web Browser & Fast Explorer
- Video Player All Format for Android
- Photo Gallery HD & Editor
- Photo Gallery & Album
- Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
- HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
- HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
- Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- Gallery HD
- Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
- Web Browser - Secure Explorer
- Music player - Audio Player
- Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
- Lamour Love All Over The World
- Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
- MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
- MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
- APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
- LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
- Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
- GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
- U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
- Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
- Tantan - Date For Real
- MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
- Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
- Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
- Alipay
- AlipayHK
- Mobile Taobao
- Youku
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Sina News
- Netease News
- Penguin FM
- Murderous Pursuits
- Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
- Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
- HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
- Little Q Album
- Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
- Hi Meitu
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- VPN for TikTok
- VPN for TikTok
- Penguin E-sports Live assistant
- Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
- iPick
- Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
- Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
- "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta
