Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see the previous edition here). In this 128th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Check out YourStory’s Book Review section as well, with takeaways from over 355 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship, and our weekend PhotoSparks section on creativity in the arts.

Also Read Cracking the code: These Indian women aced the game of technology in 2023

Q1: Social media

Over the decades, a range of social media giants have emerged, capitalising on people’s need to connect, share information, and meet. What opportunities still remain in this social media space, and how can they be tapped?

Q2: Inclusion and apparel

Many people with disabilities face a range of challenges not just in mobility, but also in getting dressed. Wearing trousers and sarees can be difficult for those in wheelchairs or with movement challenges. What’s a solution to this predicament?

Q3: Health products

Consumers are becoming more health conscious, and a range of D2C companies have emerged to offer wellness products and services across the spectrum. However, consumers can get overwhelmed by choice and lack of relevant information–what’s the entrepreneurial opportunity here?

Also Read Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

Q4: AI and marketing

The speed and volume of online sales and marketing calls for effective tools to manage content and processes across the board. How can AI help large firms as well as smaller organisations on this front?

Q5: Social change

Many people wish to get involved with social development, but are not sure where to get information on volunteering opportunities, supporting projects, or learning more about the social sector. What’s a good way to connect this community and accelerate social change?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come–answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning–and happy creating!

A1: Social media

Nitika Goel and Kartic Rakhra founded Hunch in 2022 as a social media app to empower users to share their opinions on varied topics anonymously. It uses polls about daily activities as a way to drive social media experiences.

For example, if someone needs help deciding what to wear to work, they can convert that question into a poll and seek audience responses. Read more here about how Hunch has over a million registered users across India and the US, and raised $23 million in a funding round.

A2: Inclusion and apparel

Clothes specifically designed for people with disabilities are the focus of Project DesignAbility, an initiative of SciArtsRUs, a non-profit creating inclusivity and accessibility in arts and fashion. The outfits are accessible, adaptive, and can be worn easily.

“SciArtsRUs was founded on the pillars of inclusion and diversity,” says Ranjini Kaushik, the organisation’s Founder-President. Read more here about its slip-on kurtas with magnetic buttons and drawstrings, slip-on salwar bottoms with zips along the legs, and sarees customised with magnetic buttons for quick and easy wearing.

Also Read Helping HIV patients to decolonising therapy: 10 social stories of change and impact

A3: Health products

Neehar Modi founded Hyugalife as an ecommerce platform for health and wellness, offering a diverse range of products curated by experts in various categories. The transparency in information provided fosters a culture of trust and empowerment in the pursuit of holistic wellbeing, he explained, at YourStory’s TechSparks Mumbai conference.

Hyugalife's nutritionist-led assistance offers users tailored guidance, helping ensure optimal product usage and dietary choices. Read more here about the company’s offerings in sports, nutrition, health supplements, women's wellness, hair, skin, and nails.

A4: AI and marketing

Speaking at YourStory’s SheSparks conference, Deepti Prasad, Co-founder at ﻿Spyne, highlighted the importance of cost-effective technologies such as AI in sales and marketing. AI can offer efficient solutions to processes such as tracking end-to-end analytics and automating LinkedIn invites.

Studio-quality images for marketing can be expensive and hard to access. “With 3D-generative models and videos, AI makes this space inclusive to smaller, D2C brands from Tier II and Tier III cities as well,” she adds. Read more about AI and digital transformation here.

Also Read 10 stories of women who won our hearts

A5: Social change

Based in Kochi, Neenu Rathin founded Social Town in 2020 as a multi-stakeholder virtual platform that connects and empowers changemakers. It provides them with information and opportunities for fostering social development.

They can share ideas and resources, and engage in a range of socially-conscious activities, Rathin describes. Read more here about how Social Town also works with volunteers and organisations wishing to get involved in social development activities via programmes, courses, and organisational connects.

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).