Indian startup community backs PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Indus Appstore is a native Android-based mobile app store designed specifically for Indian consumers. The app store provides users with a localised, contextual, and personalised experience, offering an extensive array of categories to cater to diverse preferences. Available in English and 12 Indian languages, the Indus Appstore allows users to navigate the platform in their preferred language, reflecting the linguistic diversity of India's population.

The launch event for the Indus Appstore in Delhi witnessed a remarkable show of strength from the Indian startup community, with over 300 members actively participating in the launch event. Leaders from various sectors expressed their enthusiasm and support for the app store's tailored approach for Indian developers and consumers.

Their endorsement underscores the community's recognition of the app store's potential to empower local talent, foster innovation and drive economic growth. With such strong backing from key players in the Indian startup ecosystem, the Indus Appstore is poised for success as it embarks on its journey to reshape India's digital landscape.

At the launch event, Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, delivered a keynote address that underscored the significance of this milestone in India's digital journey. Nigam emphasised the critical need for a homegrown app store that caters to the unique preferences and cultural nuances of the Indian ecosystem. He highlighted the Indus Appstore as a symbol of innovation and inclusivity, providing a dedicated platform for local app developers, startups, and members of the Indian diaspora to showcase their content and products.

Nigam's keynote address resonated with attendees as he articulated the vision behind the Indus Appstore, emphasising its commitment to providing a platform that not only meets, but exceeds the expectations of Indian consumers.

He highlighted the importance of localisation and personalisation in enhancing the user experience, ensuring that the app store caters to the diverse needs and preferences of its users. With its user-centric approach and dedication to fostering a thriving ecosystem of app developers and entrepreneurs, the Indus Appstore is poised to play a transformative role in India's digital future.

Support from the Indian startup community

Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Dream11 & Dream Sports, expressed excitement about the launch of India's App Store, emphasising its tailored approach for Indian developers and consumers. He highlighted the potential for innovation, including language localisation, video-centric content, and open policies for Indian businesses. Jain underscored the importance of payment innovation and expressed eagerness for collaboration with the Indus App Store.

"India's App Store is going to be very beneficial to Indian developers, Indian consumers are going to see an app store that's built for Indians for our unique perspective, our very unique dialects, our unique policies and regulations that are fully compliant with Indian government regulations, and takes Indian idiosyncrasies into consideration, while also protecting users from harm,” he added.

Aloke Bajpai, MD, Group CEO, Ixigo expresses enthusiasm for India's App Store, highlighting its support for launching apps in multiple languages and transparent approval processes. He appreciates the independence from arbitrary rules and the potential for faster rollouts.

"It's quite exciting that finally, as an ecosystem, we have our own kind of app store that can evolve with the needs of and the inputs of the Indian app ecosystem,” he shared.

Saibal Biswas, SVP & Head of Marketing , PR and Partnership at MediBuddy

“Medibuddy is excited to be present on Indus Appstore, extending healthcare to more people. Our partnership aims to offer easy health solutions, matching Indus Appstore's focus on diversity and local needs. Together, we will make quality healthcare just a click away, reaching more users nationwide.”

The showcase of support from the Indian startup community represents a significant step forward in India's digital journey. With Nigam's visionary leadership and the enthusiastic support of the startup and developer communities, the Indus Appstore is poised to become India's preferred destination for discovering and accessing a wide range of apps and digital content.