Collaboration is key: Industry experts discuss reimagining education with AI

Like intrepid explorers, we currently find ourselves at the crossroads of tradition and technology, navigating the uncharted territories of the digital age. It is within this dynamic landscape that the AWS Bharat Innovators Series hosted its inaugural episode of the second season, in collaboration with AMD and YourStory, delving deep into the impact of AI on learning landscapes and skills mastery essential for tomorrow's challenges.

The panel discussion featured insights from industry experts Giridhar LV, Co-founder and CEO of Nuvepro Technologies, and Hemant Sahal, Founder and CEO of Digii. It was moderated by Sunil PP, India and South Asia Lead: Education, Space, NPO, Channels & Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Navigating the evolution of education with AI

Giridhar LV shed light on the evolving landscape of education. He highlighted the paradigm shift towards leveraging AI for enhancing educational outcomes, content delivery, and assessment methodologies. "How does AI impact these primary goals? First, teaching concepts firmly, and second, preparing individuals for the world. AI has the potential to scale concept teaching and facilitate effective preparation for professional life," Giridhar said.

Transitioning from theory to practice, Sahal provided insights into Digii's role as a digital transformation partner for higher education institutions. He elucidated on the dual facets of AI adoption, emphasising its current role in enhancing operational efficiency and foreseeing its potential to revolutionise educational paradigms. Sahal envisioned "a future where AI would personalise learning experiences, tailor-made to individual learning styles, and facilitate modular degree programmes”.

The discussion then veered towards industry-academia collaboration and the evolving skill demands in the market. Giridhar highlighted the significance of bridging the gap between industry expectations and academic curriculum. He advocated for internships as crucial pathways for students to gain practical insights and industry exposure. "Let the industry define the boundaries of skills needed, while academia focuses on teaching foundational concepts. Internships serve as bridges for students to gain practical experience," he said.

Embracing AI: From threat to ally

Responding to the question about shifting skill demands, Giridhar delineated the evolving perception of AI from being perceived as a threat to becoming a valuable ally in enhancing developer productivity. He noted a growing trend among ITES organisations, wherein specific AI tools and models are integrated into skill development programmes to augment output quality. Giridhar said, "Embrace AI as a friend and leverage its capabilities to enhance productivity and efficiency."

Sahal corroborated Giridhar's observations, highlighting the rapid digital transformation witnessed in higher education institutions driven by factors such as competition, customer expectations, regulatory compliance, and the catalytic impact of events like the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke about the pivotal role of technology in enabling institutions to adapt, innovate, and meet the evolving needs of digitally empowered students.

"Technology plays a pivotal role in enabling institutions to adapt and innovate, meeting the evolving needs of digitally empowered students," Hemant underscored.

The panel discussion focused on the transformative potential of AI in reshaping the world of education. It underscored the importance of collaborative endeavours between industry and academia to cultivate future-ready skills and prepare individuals to thrive in an AI-driven world. As education continues to evolve, embracing AI as a catalyst for innovation and empowerment will be key to unlocking its full potential in shaping the future of learning.

Pioneering transformation in education

AWS and AMD have spearheaded a transformative path for public service organisations, including educational institutes, edtech companies, healthcare startups, non-profits, government entities, and beyond. Their collaborative efforts have revolutionised the landscape, enabling seamless transitions to cloud ecosystems while expertly managing legacy technologies. With a steadfast commitment to privacy, security, and data sovereignty, this partnership has made a profound impact across diverse sectors.

A recent joint venture, the Bharat Innovator Series, serves as a testament to their dedication. This initiative brings together founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders, fostering enriching discussions on emerging opportunities. Through engaging webinars, insightful podcasts, and transformative events, the series aims to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Indian innovators across various domains.

