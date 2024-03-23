As the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on March 22, its official streaming platform, JioCinema is setting a new benchmark in digital advertising. The platform has announced an array of innovative features aimed at supercharging brand engagement, making it a go-to destination for advertisers during the IPL season. From video ads with companion banners to branded tabs and fan reaction emojis, JioCinema is transforming the way brands interact with their audience.

Enhancing Engagement and Reach

JioCinema is introducing several innovative features to boost viewer engagement and provide brands with more targeted advertising opportunities. These include:

Video ads with companion banners: These ads combine video content with static banners, offering brands more space to showcase their products or services.

These ads combine video content with static banners, offering brands more space to showcase their products or services. Branded tabs and fan reaction emojis: JioCinema is introducing branded tabs and fan reaction emojis, allowing brands to create a more immersive and interactive experience for viewers.

JioCinema is introducing branded tabs and fan reaction emojis, allowing brands to create a more immersive and interactive experience for viewers. Click-to-chat on WhatsApp: This feature allows viewers to connect with brands directly through WhatsApp, streamlining the lead generation process.

This feature allows viewers to connect with brands directly through WhatsApp, streamlining the lead generation process. Shopping ads: JioCinema is introducing shopping ads, enabling viewers to seamlessly purchase products from within the app.

JioCinema is introducing shopping ads, enabling viewers to seamlessly purchase products from within the app. Regional feeds: To cater to a broader audience and regional advertisers, JioCinema is now available in 12 languages, including Haryanvi for the first time.

Regional Reach and Flexible Ad Rates

Understanding the importance of regional diversity in India, JioCinema has introduced regional feeds, attracting regional advertisers who were previously hesitant. This move caters to a broader Indian audience. Flexible ad rates cater to advertisers of all sizes, with spot buys aimed at transitioning traditional TV buyers to digital platforms.

JioCinema has also focused on small and medium sized businesses for advertising. It recognizes that advertisers have varying budgets. While established brands dominate IPL sponsorships this year, JioCinema offers various targeting options and competitive pricing to make IPL advertising attractive for smaller businesses. This year, the platform has introduced spot buys, a feature that caters to advertisers accustomed to traditional TV advertising. Additionally, JioCinema offers competitive pricing with mobile CPMs ranging from Rs 180 to Rs 300 and CTV CPMs ranging from Rs 380 to Rs 700.

Targeting the Right Audience

With precise audience segmentation based on geography and language preferences, JioCinema enables advertisers to target their ideal audience, enhancing targeting effectiveness while fostering brand engagement and affinity. This tailored approach is crucial in the digital age, where engagement is valued over mere exposure.

Connected TV (CTV) Push

JioCinema is promoting CTV (connected TV) viewership for IPL this year. CTV offers a family-viewing experience that aligns well with cricket's appeal. JioCinema boasts 40 million CTV users and a total viewership of 120 million, making it an attractive platform for advertisers targeting families and promoting high-ticket products.

Brand Spotlight

JioCinema will showcase five brands in its advertiser innovation, Brand Spotlight, during the opening game on March 22nd. These brands will be able to debut their IPL campaigns within the first five overs and share exclusive stories and insights with viewers. The featured brands include Charged by Thums Up, Parle, Britannia, Dalmia Cements, and PayZapp by HDFC Bank.

A New Era for IPL Advertising

As digital platforms continue to evolve, JioCinema is at the forefront of this transformation, offering an unparalleled advertising platform during the IPL season. With its focus on engagement, regional reach, and innovative ad features, JioCinema is not just a platform for viewing cricket but a powerful medium for brands to connect with their audience.

JioCinema's strategic innovations and flexible advertising options present a golden opportunity for brands to showcase their products and services to a vast and diverse audience. As the IPL 2024 season unfolds, JioCinema is poised to redefine digital advertising, making it an exciting time for advertisers and viewers alike.

Key Takeaways

With its innovative features and commitment to providing a superior advertising experience, JioCinema is poised to play a major role in the IPL's advertising landscape.

