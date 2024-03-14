JM Financial invests Rs 45 Cr in bottled water company Energy Beverages

﻿JM Financial﻿ Private Equity has invested Rs 45 crore in Energy Beverages Pvt Ltd, marking the fifth investment of its Growth Fund III.

The company, which owns the bottled water brand 'Clear', plans to infuse the capital to expedite its current and future expansion plans, it said in a statement.

“The Indian bottled water market is highly under-penetrated and fragmented, and we are witnessing a structural shift in consumption from the unorganised to the organised market, owing to factors like hygiene, and a general rise in health awareness in a post-COVID-19 world. Clear has exhibited remarkable growth, securing a presence across the country,” said Darius Pandole, MD and CEO - Private Equity, JM Financial.





The Ahmedabad-based brand offers bottled water in sizes including 200ml, 500ml, 1 litre, 2 litres and 5 litres.





“At Clear, quality and innovation are pillars of our core philosophy. Pioneering vertical labelling and square-shaped bottles and introducing sustainable options demonstrate our commitment to innovation. Our company has witnessed exponential growth in the last three years, and we envisage an even more accelerated trajectory in the coming years. Our focus is on crafting a preeminent bottled water brand synonymous with trust and quality,” said Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO, Energy Beverages.

JM Financial India Growth Fund III is a private equity fund registered with SEBI. It focuses on small- to mid-market companies in financial services, consumer, IT/ITeS, infrastructure services, and manufacturing sectors.





The fund's existing investments include API Holding, Aarman Solutions, BigHaat Agro, and Silverpush, a leading adtech company providing advertising solutions.