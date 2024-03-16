Menu
News

Lok Sabha polls in seven phases from April 19; results on June 4

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Press Trust of India8664 Stories
Lok Sabha polls in seven phases from April 19; results on June 4

Saturday March 16, 2024,

1 min Read

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19, and the results will be announced on June 4, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Elections to the Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference, flanked by two new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

