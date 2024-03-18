Menu
News

PhonePe's Indus Appstore crosses 1M installs within a month of launch

With 45% of its user base from Tier II cities, Indus offers app availability in multiple languages and actively seeks community feedback for user satisfaction.

Pooja Malik
PhonePe's Indus Appstore crosses 1M installs within a month of launch

Monday March 18, 2024,

2 min Read

Indus Appstore, the Android-based app store from ﻿PhonePe﻿ has achieved more than one million installs within a month of its launch.

According to the company, its growth is driven by its diverse demand landscape, with app categories like finance, games, and social media gaining popularity. With 45% of its user base from Tier II cities, it offers app availability in multiple languages and actively seeks community feedback for user satisfaction.

"This achievement is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment and hard work. We will continue innovating and improving our app store experience to ensure that we remain at the forefront of delivering a superior product experience for both developers and consumers. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the future of app discovery in India,” said Akash Dongre, Co-founder and CPO, Indus Appstore.

The app store is available in English and 12 Indian languages.

Also Read
PhonePe launches Indus Appstore with focus on Indian languages, gaming

Indus says it plans to release new updates every 10 days, including video-led app discovery and voice search, to streamline user journeys and drive a thriving creator economy.

The platform has formed strategic OEM partnerships with Nokia and Lava, and is in discussions with other major smartphone manufacturers. It aims to pre-install on 250-300 million devices by the end of the year.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

