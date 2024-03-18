PhonePe's Indus Appstore crosses 1M installs within a month of launch
With 45% of its user base from Tier II cities, Indus offers app availability in multiple languages and actively seeks community feedback for user satisfaction.
Monday March 18, 2024,
2 min Read
Indus Appstore, the Android-based app store from has achieved more than one million installs within a month of its launch.
According to the company, its growth is driven by its diverse demand landscape, with app categories like finance, games, and social media gaining popularity. With 45% of its user base from Tier II cities, it offers app availability in multiple languages and actively seeks community feedback for user satisfaction.
"This achievement is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment and hard work. We will continue innovating and improving our app store experience to ensure that we remain at the forefront of delivering a superior product experience for both developers and consumers. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the future of app discovery in India,” said Akash Dongre, Co-founder and CPO, Indus Appstore.
The app store is available in English and 12 Indian languages.
Indus says it plans to release new updates every 10 days, including video-led app discovery and voice search, to streamline user journeys and drive a thriving creator economy.
The platform has formed strategic OEM partnerships with Nokia and Lava, and is in discussions with other major smartphone manufacturers. It aims to pre-install on 250-300 million devices by the end of the year.
Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti