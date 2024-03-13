Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

No-code platform RapidCanvas bags $7.5M in seed funding led by Accel

RapidCanvas will use the funds to drive both customer acquisition through go-to-market and commercial team expansion and customer retention through R&D investments.

Bhuvana Kamath144 Stories
No-code platform RapidCanvas bags $7.5M in seed funding led by Accel

Wednesday March 13, 2024,

2 min Read

No-code AutoAI platform RapidCanvas has secured $7.5 million in seed funding led by ﻿Accel﻿, with participation from Valley Capital Partners. The end-to-end platform is built to automate and assist business leaders in prototyping, creating, and explaining AI solutions.

The funds will be used to drive both customer acquisition through go-to-market and commercial team expansion and customer retention through R&D investments.

RapidCanvas' AutoAI platform enables business users to create prototype AI solutions within days and transition to full-scale production deployments in under a month, all without writing any code, the company said in a statement.

“RapidCanvas empowers business experts to go from idea to AI outcomes with a guided, expert-verified, automated approach that leads to transparent and verifiable outcomes. Our goal is to demystify the application of AI for everyday business problems for those who are bold enough to lead game-changing AI transformation,” said Rahul Pangam, CEO and Co-founder of RapidCanvas.

Alibaba
Also Read
APAC businesses to nearly triple spends on GenAI to $3.4B in 2024: Infosys Research

According to a Gartner survey, while over 80% of enterprises are inclined to adopt generative AI, only 54% of AI projects currently make it from pilot to production.

Moreover, 68% of surveyed executives report a notable AI skills gap. As AI revolutionises business landscapes, its adoption is surpassing the growth of the data science and engineering talent pool, leaving organisations ill-equipped to seize AI opportunities.

While the potential of AI has become increasingly obvious to enterprises around the world, their ability to incorporate AI solutions into their operations is limited by time, talent, and money. RapidCanvas has created a unique solution to this problem, providing business users with a co-pilot that enables them to build AI solutions specific to their needs, quickly and economically,” said Dinesh Katiyar, Partner at Accel. 

Founded by Rahul Pangam and Uttam Phalnikar, RapidCanvas helps business users develop AI solutions without requiring specialised data science knowledge, coding expertise, or investments in professional services. Built on cloud infrastructure, the platform is SOC2 compliant to manage customer data and integrates with over 300 databases, applications, and libraries.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Startup

Wellness startup Habuild aims to promote healthy living and habit building through yoga

3

AI Gen

Toyota's 1:6:90 Rule: Why It’s Not Wasting Lithium on EVs

4

Funding

Workflow automation firm Nanonets secures $29M in Series B funding from Accel, others

5

Productivity

7 Japanese self-improvement techniques to transform your life