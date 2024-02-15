Hey there tech enthusiasts, creative minds, and visionary dreamers! Mark your calendars for the most happening event of the year – the Generative AI Buildathon, hosted by YourStory in association with 100x Engineers from March 8th to 10th, 2024. It's more than a hackathon; it's a festival of innovation, a canvas for creators, and a place where future digital artisans will emerge.

What's the buzz?

We're on a mission to harness the immense potential of Generative AI. Imagine a playground where art meets language processing, software development gets a creative twist, and real-world problems find innovative solutions. Whether you're starting up or scaling up, this is the place to ignite your startup dreams.

Who's Invited?

The Buildathon is designed to be highly relevant for programmers, data scientists, designers, artists, and AI enthusiasts! If you're passionate about creating and innovating, this platform is tailor-made for you. Come as you are – solo or with your squad – and dive into this creative odyssey.

The GenAI Buildathon

Here's the deal – we're not just coding; we're creating. This challenge is about exploring the endless possibilities of GenAI. It's time to think beyond conventional boundaries. From breathing life into creative assets to crafting context-aware tech marvels, the scope is limitless. It's your chance to blend creativity with state-of-the-art AI tools and craft something extraordinary.

What's on the agenda?

Feb 9: Applications open. The gateways to innovation are now unlocked! Start your journey by applying for the Buildathon today.

Feb 26: Application deadline approaching. Final call for all trailblazers and dreamers! Make sure your application is submitted by today and secure your spot.

March 6: Team formation meet-up. Ready to mingle with fellow innovators? Join our virtual gathering on Discord and connect with your future teammates. Let’s build bridges before we build solutions!

March 8: Buildathon kickoff. The wait is over! It's time to roll up your sleeves, fire up your laptops, and set your ideas in motion. The Buildathon officially begins!

March 12: Results day. The moment of truth! Join us as we unveil the pioneers of creativity and crown the champions of the Buildathon. Who will claim the throne of innovation?

Mark these dates, set your reminders and gear up for an exhilarating journey of creation and collaboration. We can't wait to see the magic you'll bring to the GenAI Buildathon!

Dive into five exciting themes

AI Content Wizardry: Imagine crafting mesmerising animated films or bringing influencer avatars to life, all through the wizardry of AI. Unleash your creativity and let AI be your co-director in this cinematic adventure.

Artistic Intelligence in Design & Aesthetics: Step into an artist's shoes with AI as your palette. Transform spaces and images with a touch of AI magic, redefining interior design and visual transformations.

LLM Wrappers & Fine-tuning: Step into the future of SEO and digital dialogue. Whether it's weaving keyword spells for top-ranking blogs or engaging in witty banter with virtual icons, AI is set to be your ultimate partner in communication.

Smart Agents: Your AI Allies: Imagine an AI sidekick for your every need – from scouring the job market to managing your daily tasks, conducting in-depth research, or upholding community harmony. Welcome to a world where AI is more than just a tool; it's your trusted companion.

Wildcard Wonders: Do you have an idea that defies the ordinary? This is your platform to shine! Present your groundbreaking concept, receive our seal of approval, and watch as you transform your visionary idea into reality in a thrilling 72-hour sprint.

Embrace these themes, let your imagination run wild, and prepare to dazzle us with your innovative spirit at the Generative AI Buildathon!

What's at stake?

Your creations will be in the spotlight, judged on creativity, technical finesse, user experience, practicality, and design. It's your chance to shine and show the world what you're made of.

Ready to join the creative revolution? This is your moment to make a mark, meet like-minded folks, and be part of something huge.

Click here to register and kickstart your innovative journey

YourStory's Generative AI Buildathon – let's make innovation the new normal!