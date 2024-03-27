Shopsy’s fourth mela edition sees 2X surge in daily demand and new customers

Shopsy by Flipkart—the Walmart-backed ecommerce firm’s value commerce vertical—saw a 2X surge in daily demand and new customers during the fourth edition of the Grand Shopsy Mela, it said on Wednesday.

Through the six-day sale, Shopsy offered more than 16 crore products with free delivery and witnessed increased demand from Tier II and Tier III markets such as Cuttack, Guwahati, Gorakhpur, and Mysuru.

Nearly 41% of new users were first-time shoppers, with over 60% of customers originating from Tier III cities and beyond. Top customers from Tier II+ cities shopped for choppers, kids' clothing, earbuds, and fashion wearables during the event.

While men largely shopped for T-shirts and shoes, and women's shopping centred around kurtis, sarees, and earrings. On the last day of the sale, Shopsy recorded the highest-ever traffic on its platform, it said in a statement.

“Grand Shopsy Mela embodies our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers who eagerly wait for big sale events like these to shop their hearts out and fulfil their wish lists without any constraints. We take pride in supporting local businesses and sellers, who excitedly await the Grand Shopsy Mela, thus promoting economic opportunities and value,” Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, Flipkart, said.

Shopsy operates on a zero-commission marketplace model with an aim to democratise hyper value commerce in India. “As the platform continues to expand in 2024, it remains committed to delivering unparalleled value and accessibility for customers and sellers nationwide,” the company noted in the statement.