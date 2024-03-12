Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Finance

SIDBI plans to raise Rs 5,000 Cr via rights issue next financial year

SIDBI's Ramann said the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) has committed Rs 9,500 crore for the promotion of new ventures in the country.

Press Trust of India8655 Stories
SIDBI plans to raise Rs 5,000 Cr via rights issue next financial year

Tuesday March 12, 2024,

2 min Read

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said it plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore from a rights issue next financial year to fund business growth.

The refinancing entity for SME finance is witnessing strong credit growth and to further grow the business, capital would be required, he said.

The bank is looking to mobilise Rs 5,000 crore from the rights issue in the next fiscal, SIDBI chairman and managing director S Ramann said on the sidelines of the launch of a credit programme for Jan Aushadhi Kendras here.

He said the government is the biggest shareholder and SIDBI has approached them requesting their participation in the rights issue, he said.

Government of India holds a 20.85% stake as of March 31, 2023. Besides this, the State Bank of India owns 15.65 per cent, while the share of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stood at 13.33% as of March 31, 2023. The rest is held by other Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and institutions.

He said the loan book of the entity is close to Rs 5 lakh crore and expressed hope to close the financial year at around Rs 5.2 lakh crore. Currently, SIDBI has a 17% loan exposure of the total loan given to MSMEs in the country.

Also Read
SIDBI launches first green climate fund project to invest $120M in startups, MSMEs

Ramann said the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) has committed Rs 9,500 crore for the promotion of new ventures in the country.

FFS was unveiled by the Prime Minister on January 16, 2016, in line with the Startup India Action Plan. It had approved a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore for contribution to various Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered with SEBI.

Introduced with a focused objective of supporting the development and growth of innovation-driven enterprises, FFS facilitates funding needs for startups through participation in the capital of SEBI-registered AIFs.

The commitment of Rs 9,500 crore has led to over 100 AIFs raising Rs 56,000 crore more, he said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Startup

Wellness startup Habuild aims to promote healthy living and habit building through yoga

3

Funding

Workflow automation firm Nanonets secures $29M in Series B funding from Accel, others

4

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

5

AI Gen

Motovolt Launches MUSe: India's First Multi-Utility e-Scooter With German Technology