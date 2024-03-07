Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 7, 2024)

Funding

Mufin Green Finance raises $5M debt from BlueOrchard

Mufin Green Finance has raised $5 million in debt from BlueOrchard, an impact investment manager. The company aims to leverage BlueOrchard’s extensive network and expertise and spearhead transformative projects that mitigate environmental degradation while fostering economic growth.

“This significant investment underscores our shared commitment to drive sustainable change and underscores our resolve to catalyse positive environmental impact globally,” said Kapil Garg, MD, Mufin Green Finance.

Edtech startup MyCaptain secures Rs 14 Cr funding from Inflection Point Ventures, others

Edtech startup MyCaptain has secured Rs 14 Cr funding from Inflection Point Ventures, MyNavi, Piper Serica, Super Capital and Ankur Capital.

The investment will help MyCaptain expand its reach and provide diverse educational offerings.

The startup plans to expand its hybrid programmes to more cities and establish more regional sales centres. It also aims to enrich its course offerings and programmes to reach a portfolio milestone of over 50 beginner courses and five placement readiness programmes.

"There is an urgent need for individuals proficient in web design, social media management, content writing and digital marketing strategies; yet these courses are far from being integrated into mainstream education. MyCaptain addresses the gap by offering courses like artificial intelligence, business analytics course, digital marketing and more to ensure students are well-prepared for the evolving professional landscape,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures.

MyCaptain's platform offers courses designed for career discovery and exploration as well as job-focused boot camps. It claims to have trained more than 2.5 lakh learners.

Other news

Elara Capital appoints Manoj Kohli as non-executive chairman of board

Elara Capital India has appointed Manoj Kohli as the non-executive chairman of its board.

Kohli was the country head of Softbank India and the chief executive officer and managing director of telecom company Bharti Airtel.

“Elara Capital will extensively benefit from Manoj’s extensive business and leadership skills to help strengthen our business focus. His guidance will be invaluable to us to further strengthen our client offerings and achieve our growth plans,” said Raj Bhatt, Chairman and Chief Executive of Elara Capital.

Elara Capital is an investment bank for Indian companies looking at fund raising.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)