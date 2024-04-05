Generative AI (GenAI) has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, promising to revolutionise how we work, live, and interact with technology. However, widespread adoption has often been hindered by barriers such as high costs, technical complexity and limited access to expertise

During a roundtable hosted by Brio Technologies in collaboration with YourStory in New Delhi, technology leaders shared their insights on the practical applications of GenAI within their organisations. The discussions also included topics ranging from the challenges associated with its implementation to sharing best practices in leveraging this cutting-edge technology.

The panel comprised of Alok Kumar, Founder and Chief Architect, Astix; Shakti Goel, Chief Architect and Data Scientist, Yatra; Deepak Kushwaha, Principal Partner and Head of Engineering, Square Yards; Pankaj Mathur, Co-founder and President, CogniTensor; Swati Gupta, Founder, Industrybuying; Vaibhav Kalra, Chief Technology Officer, Zaamo; Ramneek Thukral, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Info Edge; Lavesh Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Qdesq Realtech Pvt Ltd and Himanshu Sharma, Co-founder, Devnagri.

GenAI's versatility: Insights from early adopters and use cases

As early adopters of GenAI technology, participants at the roundtable shared their experiences of conducting trials for integrating this technology to enhance their customer experience and also leverage it to build competitive advantage and cost efficiency.

One such example shared during the discussion highlighted the dual roles of GenAI within a recruitment portal of job seekers and the recruiters. From the job seekers’ standpoint, leveraging GenAI helped them build targeted profiles and improved the quality of their resumes. It also offered a personalised approach, highlighting key strengths and yet not sounding generic. From the recruiters’ end, using GenAI helped to improve accuracy of search and also enabled innovative methods of consolidating information efficiently.

Another example presented at the discussion around e-commerce highlighted GenAI’s transformative potential across numerous use cases like cataloguing vast product inventories by generating descriptions and specifications, crucial for managing extensive online listings. Additionally, its capability to translate images into descriptive tags has been particularly beneficial for the segment.

Given the intricacies of manual Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), AI today presents a viable solution for streamlining these processes effectively. Likewise, its application in optimising customer support services holds significant promise for enhancing overall user experiences, shared technology experts during the discussion.

Some other key insights

The roundtable discussion also highlighted some pointers that could help businesses take on the adoption of GenAI. Some of the suggestions included:

Be clear about objectives: It was emphasised that being clear about objectives was crucial. Participants noted that while they were initially unsure of how to embark on their GenAI journey, they found it essential to first identify a specific domain and target persona to make a meaningful impact. Once these foundational aspects were established, they were able to pinpoint a few use cases and initiate work with a small set of users, which proved to be a more effective approach.

Personalisation is crucial: The leaders discussed various use cases where GenAI, such as Gemini, was utilised in marketing activities, including content curation, campaign creation, and more. However, they emphasised that adding a layer of personalisation was critical. This could be achieved through a customer data platform, enabling organisations to create personas around end-users and better tailor marketing campaigns to their preferences and needs.

Creating awareness for improved implementation: Concerns and apprehensions among employees regarding the use of GenAI need to be acknowledged. The experts stressed the need to educate employees that GenAI should be seen more as a collaborator, augmenting their skills rather than replacing them. This is crucial in fostering a positive attitude towards GenAI adoption within organisations.