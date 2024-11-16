Nayanthara pens a strong note to Dhanush, calls him out for ‘vengeance’

Actress Nayanthara has penned a strong letter in response to actor Dhanush K Raja’s legal notice over the use of certain movie clips in her upcoming Netflix documentary Nayanathara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Dhanush has reportedly sent a legal notice seeking a compensation of Rs 10 crore for alleged “unauthorised” use of movie clips from their 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in the documentary.

In an open letter to the actor, Nayanthara has criticised the “vengeance” he has been festering over the years.

The letter touches upon Dhanush refusing permission for use of songs and visuals from the movie, in spite of multiple requests. Nayanthara called the legal action a “personal grudge” and expressed her hurt over the same.

“The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not just me but so many of my fans and well wishers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us,” she writes.

She continues:

“The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn't just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This NetFlix documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan...

"It is understandable if it is business compulsions and monetary issues that mandate your denial; but it hurts that this decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us and that you have deliberately remained indecisive this long."

Nayanthara goes onto express her shock over the legal notice after the release of the trailer of the documentary.

“We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs 10 crore as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character.”

She says it's been almost 10 years since the release of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and it is a long time for someone to be this “vile” while wearing a “mask” in front of the world.

The popular actress, who is known as the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Tamil cinema, ends the note with a wish to Dhanush that he comes to peace with his inner self over the success of some people he knew from the past.

“The world is a big place, it's meant for everyone. It's okay for people you know to come up in life. It's okay for normal people with no background in cinema to make it big. It's okay if some people make connections and are happy. It doesn't take away anything from you. it's only an ode to their work, blessings and people's kindness…”