Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest player to feature in the IPL (Indian Premier League) auction list.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the list of 574 players whom franchises will bid for during the IPL 2025 auction on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

Suryavanshi, a left-handed batsman, occupies the 491st spot on the auction list. He comes under the uncapped batters’ category, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January this year in the Ranji Trophy.

This exciting young talent showed immense potential during the India U19 match against Australia in Chennai during the Youth Test series held in September-October. He smashed a quickfire century, of just 58 balls, winning the attention of cricket lovers and signalling his intent to feature in the big league.

Suryavanshi is in the Indian squad for the U19 Asia Cup, which begins on November 29 in the UAE.