Real estate decarbonisation platform Accacia has secured $6.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round spearheaded by Illuminate Financial. Southeast Asia-based AC Ventures, along with existing investors Accel and B Capital, also participated in the round.

“This funding comes at a crucial juncture as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Singapore Exchange (SGX) have announced regulations on carbon emissions’ reporting, underscoring the urgent need for real-time climate risk data. We have already deployed our solution to over 25 million sqft of real estate and are poised to leverage this opportunity and scale globally,” said Annu Talreja, Founder and CEO at Accacia.

The platform integrates with existing property management as well as energy management and procurement systems to automate real-time data capturing and tracking for real estate companies.

“Measuring and managing climate risks has become imperative for large financial institutions, especially on real estate which is one of the most significant and most affected asset classes in their portfolio. With Annu’s background and industry experience in real estate, we felt Accacia is the right fit to take on a leading position in the global real estate decarbonisation market and are pleased to partner with the Accacia team,” said Rezso Szabo, Partner at Illuminate Financial.

Founded in 2022 by Annu Talreja, Piyush Chitkara and Jagmohan Garg, Accacia is an AI-enabled SaaS (software-as-a-service) decarbonisation platform which helps real estate asset managers and developers track and reduce carbon emissions.

It allows customers to measure and benchmark the transitional risks on their portfolios through an AI recommendation engine that suggests decarbonisation strategies.