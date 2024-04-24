National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has appointed Ankit Kush as the new Head of Fintech Solutions.

"Ankit will focus on driving innovation, building partnerships, and integrating NPCI's products into the fintech ecosystem. His diverse background includes entrepreneurship, strategy consulting, and engineering, with a focus on driving impactful solutions." NPCI said in a social media post.

"We are confident that his expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing NPCI’s visions." the post added.

Before joining NPCI, Kush was the Director of Growth at trade financing company Drip Capital. He was also the Vice President and Business Head of the Hyderabad-based business spend management platform Zaggle.

In 2017 Kush started an employee training platform called Cobodh which was acquired three years later, as per his website.

Ankit has an MBA in Strategy and Marketing from the Indian School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Surat.