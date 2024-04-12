Brands
ZeroPe is a fintech app that facilitates loans for medical payments and healthcare needs, with financing options of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Sayan Sen383 Stories
Ashneer Grover launches new startup ZeroPe for medical bill payments

Friday April 12, 2024 , 2 min Read

BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover, together with Aseem Ghavri, has launched ZeroPe, a new fintech app focused on medical bill payments.

According to the app's description on Google Play Store, ZeroPe is developed by Delhi-based Third Unicorn, a company established by Grover and Ghavri after the former departed from ﻿BharatPe﻿. Last year, Third Unicorn launched CrickPe, a real-money fantasy cricket app.

"We've designed our app to simplify the loan process and make healthcare payments effortless," as per the description on Play Store.

The platform will provide financing options of up to Rs 5 lakh for medical expenses, its website said. ZeroPe has partnered with Delhi-based non-banking financial corporation (NBFC), Mukut Finvest, which will serve as the lending partner for the startup.

Also Read
Cash for cricketers: Experts raise questions on key feature of Ashneer Grover's new app

The development was first reported by MoneyControl.

In recent years, similar startups—such as QubeHealth and SaveIn—have emerged in India's fintech landscape, offering instant financing solutions for medical emergencies. QubeHealth, which also facilitates financing for medical bills, is gearing up to raise between $6-9 million in Series A funding.

Grover's Third Unicorn raised between $3.5-4 million led by ZNL Growth Fund in February last year. Aseem Ghavri, Co-founder of Third Unicorn, previously led Code Brew Labs, an enterprise app development company that designed BharatPe's initial app.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

  • BharatPe
  • Ashneer Grover
  • Third Unicorn
  • medical apps
  • Just In