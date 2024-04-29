Assert AI secures $4M in Series A funding

Mumbai-based SaaS firm ﻿Assert AI﻿has secured $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Ramesh Hariharan (ex-CTO and Co-Founder of LatentView), Prashant Purker (former MD & CEO of ﻿ICICI Venture﻿), Arya.ag (integrated grain commerce platform), and other investors.

The company, which was part of YourStory's Tech30 list of the most promising startups for 2023, currently operates in India, the US, and the Middle East. With the recent funding infusion, it plans to extend its footprint into crucial Western markets.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our Series A funding round. This investment reflects the confidence of our investors in Assert AI's vision and potential. It will fuel our expansion efforts and accelerate the development of innovative AI Vision solutions that drive value for our clients globally," said Job Philip, CEO of Assert AI.

The new funding will additionally support its expansion into essential markets, fuel research and development efforts, and further boost its technology.

Assert AI recently introduced Pratham, an AI-driven platform designed to democratise access to computer vision and artificial intelligence, which allows non-AI users to analyse and leverage data from video feeds—without the need for coding.

Users have the option to upload their own videos or connect directly with their CCTV cameras. Pratham's AI tool then extracts required data from the video feed, such as tracking footfall in retail outlets or monitoring production lines for manufacturers. Users from various sectors can access the platform by specifying their specific use cases and customising preferences through provided options.

Founded in 2019 by Job Philip and Nitin Jain, Assert AI provides AI-infused software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for comprehensive video analytics across various business sectors, enterprises, and corporations.