Assert AI launches computer vision platform Pratham

Mumbai-based ﻿Assert AI﻿ has launched Pratham—an AI-led platform that aims to democratise computer vision and artificial intelligence for users.

Pratham's computer vision platform allows users to analyse and utilise data from video feeds without having to write any codes, said the company, in a statement.

The platform lets users upload their videos or connect with their CCTV cameras directly. Its AI tool then extracts data from the video feed, such as footfall in the case of a retail outlet. It can also be used by manufacturers to monitor production lines.

Users from various sectors can access the platform by specifying their use cases and fine-tuning preferences through a series of options provided. Once users input their desired tasks, Pratham initiates video analysis accordingly.

The platform can prove particularly useful for industries that require immediate decision-making based on live events or scenarios, the company said.

The no-code platform can also generate real-time alerts for any abnormal deviations, such as fire or smoke detection, theft incidents and irregularities in handling materials, it added.

"By putting the power of AI in the hands of users, the platform not only meets the current demands for accessible analytics but also sets the stage for continued innovation and integration in diverse industries," said Assert AI in the statement.

Co-founded in 2019 by IIT-Bombay alumni Job Philip and Nitin Jain, Assert AI offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions infused with AI for comprehensive video analytics across diverse business sectors, enterprises, and corporations. It aims to solve the main issue of bringing on-premise AI (computer vision) for businesses on scale.

The company, which was part of YourStory's Tech30 list of most promising startups for 2023, last raised $2 million from Prashant Purker, the former managing director and CEO of ICICI Venture and agritech startup Arya.ag.