Global investment firm B Capital has roped in Rich Lesser, global chair and former CEO of Boston Consulting Group, and Jeff Johnson, former managing director at Temasek, to expand its climate investment platform.

Lesser has joined as vice chair, climate and sustainability, and senior advisor to help drive the multi-stage investment company’s strategic direction in climate and sustainability. Johnson has joined as a general partner to lead the firm’s growing climate investment team.

“He (Lesser) has an unmatched reputation for climate and sustainability leadership, including serving as chief advisor to the World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders and building out the practice area at BCG,” said Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and Co-CEO of B Capital.

Lesser will continue in his role at BCG and strengthen the links between the two firms.

With an estimated $5 trillion in annual investment needed by 2030 to reach international net zero targets, combating climate change will require significant resources and innovation across industries, B Capital highlighted, adding that its climate platform seeks to invest in and support growth businesses that are working to achieve those net-zero targets.

“Combating climate change requires big ideas, complex solutions and an exceptional ability to execute. With its comprehensive global platform, unique corporate network and value-add approach, B Capital is positioned as the partner of choice for climate entrepreneurs,” said Johnson, who brings nearly 25 years of investment, entrepreneurship and corporate experience across climate and technology.

The recent appointments complement the addition of Don Wood as a venture partner specialising in climate in May 2023. Together, they will collaborate with Karan Mohla, a general partner on B Capita’s Asia team, and Karly Wentz, a senior principal dedicated to climate, in expanding the team further.

“I look forward to working with Raj, Jeff and the entire team in this expanded role to help shape and support B Capital’s strategic ambitions in climate and sustainability and further leverage the value-added capabilities that B Capital, with BCG consulting support, can provide,” noted Lesser, who has more than 35 years of experience engaging with CEOs, boards of directors and senior leaders on critical topics, including climate and sustainability.

Founded in 2015, B Capital's team is spread across nine locations in the United States and Asia. Managing over $6 billion in assets across various funds, the firm concentrates on seed to late-stage venture growth investments, with a primary focus on the technology, healthcare, and climate sectors. It has recently invested in climate-focused ventures such as Patch Technologies and Accacia.