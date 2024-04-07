Wipro has a new CEO and MD.

The IT services firm has appointed Srini Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company with immediate effect. He succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who is stepping down to pursue passions outside the workplace.

In other news, Think and Learn, which owns the edtech brand BYJU'S, has been asked by an emergency arbitrator to not sell around 6% stake in its subsidiary Aakash Education Services Limited as it has failed to pay back around Rs 350 crore raised from billionaire doctor Ranjan Pai-led MEMG Family Office.

Elsewhere, ecommerce firm Amazon has launched ‘Bazaar’ where users can access pocket-friendly fashion, lifestyle and home essentials from various sellers. It will take on players such as Meesho and Flipkart’s Shopsy, targeting the value-driven segment with an array of unbranded products.

ICYMI: the US is getting ready for “the Great American Eclipse” as a total solar eclipse will darken the heavens over a large swathe of the country from Texas to Maine on Monday.

Lastly, here’s a look at how awe-inspiring cosmological events can influence our psychology.

Bangalore Watch Company tells the story of modern India

Meet Paralympic swimming champion Geetha Kannan

Learn about history with offbeat museums in Wales

Here’s your trivia for today: Before establishing Nvidia, founder and CEO Jensen Huang designed microprocessors for which company?

Luxury

Apogee Supernova watch from Bangalore Watch Company

Bangalore Watch Company helmed by former tech consultants Nirupesh Joshi and his wife Mercy Amalraj is redefining luxury watches in India. The micro brand that came into existence in 2018 is the outcome of the learnings of the couple during their travels across the world.

Splurge:

In the last few years, Bangalore Watch Company has attempted to forge its own path with innovative themes in line with 21st-century modern India–be it aviation, space, or cricket.

The brand launched MACH 1 Admiral last year–a limited edition of 70 uniquely numbered pieces with a dial made of steel recovered from INS Vikrant R11, which served the Indian Navy and was scrapped in 2014.

Bangalore Watch Company’s pieces are priced between Rs 83,600 and Rs 92,000.

Inspiration

Geetha Kannan, gold medalist and para swimmer from Chennai

By the age of two, Geetha Kannan was diagnosed with a type of polio that left her almost immobile and in need of support from her family for basic tasks.

Today, at the age of 43, she is a Paralympic swimming champion and won gold at the Tamil Nadu state-level Paralympic swimming championship held in March this year.

Perseverance:

Polio left Kannan’s left leg shorter by a few millimetres than her right leg, and she walked with the help of callipers on both legs all her adult life. She also developed scoliosis—a medical condition where her spine developed an abnormal curve.

Para swimmer Madhavi Latha Prathigudupu encouraged Kannan to try hydrotherapy, a suggestion that changed the course of her life.

Kannan, a mother of two boys, travels 34 kms every day from her home in Tambaram, a south Chennai suburb, to Periyamedu in the north, which has the only pool with a ramp and chair lift.

Travel

Wales’ history is told through its ancient monuments and its many stories through its museums, be it the national museums or the singular, smaller heritage venues. The country has over 90 accredited museums, ranging from industrial heritage and textiles to fine art and treasures from around the world.

History:

The Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum in Gwynedd tells the interesting story of the oldest infantry regiment in the world.

The National Slate Museum, located in the Victorian workshops of the Dinorwig slate quarry, offers the chance to dig deeper into the story of Welsh slate and the lives of quarrymen.

With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint Experience showcases the work that goes into making coins from the UK and all over the world.

News & updates

Robotaxi: Tesla will reveal its robotaxi product on August 8, CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post on X. Musk has spoken about the robotaxi project for years, and it could represent a major new business for the carmaker as investors grow wary of the company during a period of slowing growth.

Tesla will reveal its robotaxi product on August 8, CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post on X. Musk has spoken about the robotaxi project for years, and it could represent a major new business for the carmaker as investors grow wary of the company during a period of slowing growth. Deepfake: Facebook owner Meta announced major changes to its policies on digitally created and altered media on Friday, ahead of US elections poised to test its ability to police deceptive content generated by new artificial intelligence technologies.

Facebook owner Meta announced major changes to its policies on digitally created and altered media on Friday, ahead of US elections poised to test its ability to police deceptive content generated by new artificial intelligence technologies. Pay day: The 2023 pay package of Boeing's CEO, who recently announced his departure in the midst of a safety crisis, rose about 45% to nearly $33 million, the U.S. aeroplane maker said. Boeing said much of CEO Dave Calhoun's compensation is in deferred stock that has fallen in value following a January mid-air panel blowout.

Before establishing Nvidia, founder and CEO Jensen Huang designed microprocessors for which company?

Answer: AMD

