TCHF II reaches 1.7M health beneficiaries, creating over 6,350 jobs in FY24

﻿Tata Capital Healthcare Fund﻿ II on Monday said it deployed 90% of its corpus across the healthcare and life sciences value chain, including in pharmaceuticals, healthcare delivery, and healthtech, raising over $200 million in two fund vintages.

In FY24, TCHF II impacted 1.7 million health beneficiaries (18% YoY growth), created 41 jobs per $1 million invested, expanded its workforce to 6,350 employees (14% growth), and increased women employees by 30%, who now make up 27% of the workforce across nine portfolio companies, it said in a statement.

"TCHF II continues to be a catalyst for meaningful change, addressing India's critical healthcare needs. With a steadfast commitment to measurable impact, we work with portfolio companies to improve their ESG performance, integrate sustainable practices, and enhance operational efficiencies. These milestones reflect TCHF’s unwavering commitment to building a healthier, more inclusive, and sustainable future through its portfolio network," said Visalakshi Chandramouli, Managing Partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II, in a statement.

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF), a private equity fund in India's healthcare and life sciences sector, is sponsored by Tata Capital Limited, a Tata Sons subsidiary. With $200 million raised across TCHF I (2012) and TCHF II (2022), the funds have collectively invested in 18 companies and exited seven successfully.

It has deployed investments in nine companies, including Linux Laboratories, Sakar Healthcare, Orbicular Pharmaceuticals, Atulaya Healthcare, Anderson Diagnostics, Deeptek, Apex Kidney Care, Mumbai Oncocare Centre, and Noble Plus Pharmacy and Skin Care.

In FY24, its portfolio companies operated 300 healthcare facilities, delivering over 160 million products and services, the firm said in a statement.

TCHF II aims to generate 26 jobs per $1 million investment and achieve double-digit beneficiary growth.