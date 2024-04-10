Beyond Aadhaar: Digital identity check emerges as the new compliance standard for BFSI

In today's digital age, with rising cases of online frauds and scams, financial institutions are grappling with a serious question–How can they enhance compliance and security beyond traditional methods such as Aadhaar checks?





The solution is straightforward yet powerful–Digital Identity Checks. Serving as the ultimate compliance solution for BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) players, these checks provide a robust approach to combating the escalating threat of financial fraud.





As cybercrimes grow in frequency and become more advanced, incorporating digital identity checks is increasingly becoming imperative for strengthening the defenses of financial institutions.

Rising cybercrime in India

Cybercrime has recently been identified as a pressing concern in India, endangering both individuals, and organisations. Last year, nearly 27.2 million people in India and 13.5 million in the US were victims of these types of crimes.





Additionally, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), cybercrime caused havoc last year, resulting in alarming financial losses of Rs 66.66 crore. With 4,850 reported cases nationwide, these incidents highlight the critical need for strong cybersecurity measures in the BFSI sector.





In the face of evolving cyber threats, traditional security and compliance are no longer sufficient. These alarming statistics present significant challenges for institutions across the sector, including increased risk exposure, regulatory scrutiny, and highlighting the need for improved fraud detection capabilities.

Digital identity checks: Backbone of regulatory compliance

In response to the mounting challenges posed by financial frauds, BFSI players can adopt digital identity checks which function as the backbone of regulatory compliance in the BFSI sector, acting as a digital compliance serum. They aid institutions in meeting stringent regulatory requirements. These checks help to combat money laundering, fraud, and other malicious activities by verifying customer identities and assessing risk profiles, all while preserving operational integrity.





Furthermore, digital identity checks offer an in-depth solution to the escalating challenge of financial frauds by leveraging advanced technologies like AI and ML. Through the application of these algorithms, BFSI players can enhance their fraud detection capabilities by swiftly identifying suspicious activities.





AI-driven predictive analytics enable institutions to anticipate emerging threats, proactively implementing preventive measures to reduce threats. Also, RegTech solutions play a crucial role in bolstering the effectiveness of digital identity checks, providing tools and technologies to streamline compliance processes and mitigate risks.





By employing AI, ML, and blockchain technology, these RegTech solutions can automate regulatory compliance, monitor transactions in real-time, and detect fraudulent activities with precision.





Digital identity verification also demonstrates a commitment to ethical behaviour and customer data privacy, which addresses the crucial need for institutions to prioritize data security in the face of widespread breaches and privacy violations.





Robust identity verification mechanisms help institutions maintain their focus on a secure financial setting, building customer trust and loyalty. The introduction of digital identity checks marks a turning point in the compliance scene, allowing institutions to navigate regulatory requirements while improving operational efficiency and customer experience.

Future of financial integrity

In essence, digital identity checks signify a pivotal evolution in the BFSI sector, transcending mere regulatory compliance to emerge as an indispensable safeguard for financial integrity.

As cyber threats evolve and regulatory demands shift, the adoption of digital identity checks becomes essential for BFSI entities. By leveraging advanced technologies and implementing proactive cybersecurity measures, BFSI institutions can boost their defenses against financial fraud and mitigate potential losses.

Moreover, digital identity verification not only upholds ethical standards and protects customer data but also fosters a secure and transparent financial environment.

All in all, in today's age of digital transformation, embracing digital identity checks is not merely an option but an essential prerequisite for ensuring the resilience and sustainability of these institutions.

Arpit Ratan, Co-founder and CBO at Signzy