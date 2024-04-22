The Derma Co., a skincare brand under Honasa Consumer Limited, has reached an annual revenue rate of Rs 500 crore.

ARR stands for Annual Recurring Revenue and represents the total amount of predictable, recurring revenue that a company expects to receive from its customers on an annual basis.

Over the last fiscal year, the company said it sold over 1 crore units of products across categories like face serums, hydrating sunscreens sunscreen stick, and acne patches.

Founded in 2020, The Derma Co. makes skin and hair products using active ingredients that treat skin conditions like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, and others.

It competes with skin and hair care brands such as Peak XV-backed brand The Minimalist as well as Galderma's Cetaphil and A91 Partners backed Plum.

The omnichannel beauty and personal care (BPC) company, Honasa, recently posted a 251% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the third quarter of FY24 driven by rising revenue and operational efficiencies.

Honasa, which owns brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co.﻿, and Aqualogica , among others, reported a net profit of Rs 25.9 crore for Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 7.1 crore a year ago.

Its revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 488 crore, a 27.8% rise from Rs 382 crore last year.