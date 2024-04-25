'Bha'(भ) India's New Shoe Sizing System

The new Indian footwear sizing system, named 'Bha', is set to revolutionise the way footwear is manufactured and purchased in India. This system, developed through a comprehensive national survey, aims to replace the outdated UK/European and US sizing systems currently in use.

Why Bha?

Historically, Indians have faced challenges with the European and American sizing standards, which often result in ill-fitting shoes. The existing sizes do not accommodate the broader foot dimensions typical among Indians, leading many to wear shoes that are either too long or too tight, which can cause discomfort and foot issues. The introduction of the 'Bha' system, which stands for 'Bharat', is expected to cater specifically to the anatomical needs of the Indian population by providing a more accurate fit.

Development and Features of Bha

The development of Bha involved the scanning of over 101,880 individuals across India using 3D foot scanning technology. This large-scale survey revealed that Indian feet are generally wider than those of their Western counterparts. As a result, the new system proposes eight distinct sizes, ranging from infants to adults, eliminating the need for half-sizes and simplifying the manufacturing process.

Benefits of Implementing Bha

The primary benefit of the Bha system is its potential to significantly reduce the rate of shoe returns due to poor fits, which has historically been as high as 50% for online purchases. By standardising shoe sizes that genuinely match the Indian demographic, both consumers and manufacturers will benefit from increased satisfaction and reduced wastage. Additionally, with only eight sizes, shoe manufacturers can streamline their production processes, enhancing efficiency and possibly reducing costs.

Future Prospects

Set for potential implementation by 2025, Bha is currently under review by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), following recommendations from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI). If approved, this system will mark a significant step towards self-reliance in consumer goods and bolster the domestic footwear industry, which is one of the largest globally.

Bha represents a forward-thinking initiative aimed at addressing long-standing issues within the Indian footwear market, promoting better fit, comfort, and national identity in consumer products. As the system moves towards approval and implementation, it holds the promise of transforming footwear shopping into a more satisfying experience for millions of Indians.