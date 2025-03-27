Beyond credit scores: Digital solutions transforming India’s credit underwriting

The digital age has dusted off the cave-age formulas of credit underwriting. It replaced the guesswork and manual labour with smarter, faster, and more inclusive tech-driven solutions, reshaping how lending works today.

Credit underwriting is a crucial part of lending decisions, where financial institutions can determine the borrower's creditworthiness and assess, mitigate, and manage risk. It's a financial scanner to check whether the borrower is worthy of the loan.

For years, underwriting was a manual and often subjective process, relying on personal relationships and limited financial data. But to tackle the diverse market demand in India, technological advances have proved to be a game-changer.

The traditional underwriting model had its shortcomings. Most financial institutions rely on financial documents and credit bureau scores to make decisions. However, this model misses a huge chunk of the population, particularly those new to credit or underserved.

Traditional methods do not work well for people who lack credit histories because they rely on credit scores and documented financial records. These systems often fail to assist all borrowers due to inconsistent data and a lack of standard decision-making processes.

For example, in India, over 400 million adults are unserved by credit, with an additional 160 million categorised as underserved, a study by Transunion Cibil found. With traditional systems and limited scope, these profiles were often rejected. This slows down the process and excludes large segments of the population from eligibility. This is where digital credit underwriting changes the game.

Also Read The evolution and impact of digital lending in boosting credit for MSMEs

From paper-based underwriting to automated, data-driven systems—the lending process has changed for the better. Not only does it speed up the decision of a borrower's creditworthiness but also helps more people access financial services. With digital underwriting, lenders can handle more applications quickly while still managing risk effectively.

Digital credit underwriting considers alternative data and behavioural patterns beyond traditional credit scores. One of the key advantages of digital credit underwriting is the ability to integrate alternative data sources, including utility bills, mobile usage, and social media activity, which help lenders understand borrowers' creditworthiness.

For example, let's say a borrower's credit score isn't the highest, but their utility bills and mobile data paint a positive picture. Lenders can make smarter, more informed decisions, leading to higher approval rates and better risk management by incorporating alternative data sources, AI, and machine learning.

It ensures fairer access to credit and extends lending opportunities to the underbanked, creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem. The approach promotes financial inclusion, catering to the underbanked, and ultimately, supports the growth of the digital lending ecosystem, making it more scalable and accessible to all.

We have seen how digital credit underwriting improved risk assessment by utilising a broader range of data, allowing lenders to make more accurate and informed decisions while minimising defaults.

Automated systems speed up decision-making, enhancing the customer experience by reducing the waiting time for borrowers to receive approvals. Moreover, automation and AI technologies lower costs, decrease human errors, and enhance process efficiency. This faster decision-making benefits lenders and borrowers, resulting in better customer experience and smoother operations.

The results speak volumes. Digital systems have increased approval rates by 30-45% and reduced default rates by 25%. Financial institutions that have adopted these technologies are not only seeing better results, but they're also positioning themselves as leaders in a competitive market.

Many institutions see the benefits of digital underwriting, but they still have trouble moving to modern digital platforms. Integrating modern technologies with legacy systems can take time and effort. Not just that, financial institutions have already faced a major roadblock while integrating the automated process.

On the one hand, automated underwriting runs on complex codes. On the other hand, the rules and regulations keep changing every day to increase inclusivity. For that, the developers must add, delete, or edit a rule, which is time-consuming. It can take a minimum of 3-4 weeks, resulting in an unforeseen loss of a potential borrower.

The big picture is clear. Lending is going digital and automated. Now, it's time for financial institutions to tap into cutting-edge tech to make big strides. All we need is the right tools to create more inclusivity and ensure lasting success, all while boosting India's economy in this digital age.

Rajat Deshpande is the Co-founder and CEO of FinBox.