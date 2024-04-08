Online travel company MakeMyTrip (MMT) on Monday said its services are now available across the world.

Previously operational in India, the USA, and the UAE, MakeMyTrip is now available in 150 countries, including major travel markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and France for travel bookings, said a statement by the company.

To achieve this milestone, MakeMyTrip said it has made sure it is meeting international standards like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act for data protection.

“The rigorous standards of compliance and commitment to data protection we have in place for our Indian business, helped us transition smoothly towards stringent international compliances,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip.

"Our decision to make MakeMyTrip accessible globally is a result of this very goal—testing our processes

against rigorous protocols across the world to enable our travellers to book or modify their travel purchases on the platform without any roadblocks wherever they are geographically,” he added.

Commenting on increased in-bound tourism, Magow said, “Our global accessibility will help us reach the vast Indian diaspora. Importantly, this expansion will enable us to cater to a broader audience, fostering increased inbound travel to India."

MMT reported a revenue growth of 25.6% YoY to $214.2 million in Q3 FY24—up from $170.5 million earned in the year-ago quarter.