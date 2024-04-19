ChatGPT maker ﻿OpenAI﻿has hired its first-ever employee based in India. The ﻿Microsoft﻿-backed company has onboarded Pragya Misra as its new head of public policy affairs and partnerships in the country, reports Bloomberg.

Misra, who previously served at ﻿Truecaller﻿as the Director of Public Affairs, was responsible for leading relationships with the government, media partners, and stakeholders.

Before this, she also served at Meta Platforms, leading WhatsApp’s campaign against misinformation in 2018.

Misra is expected to start her new role at OpenAI by the end of the month, although the appointment has not yet been publicly announced, the report said.

YourStory has reached out to OpenAI for more details.

Misra holds an MBA from the International Management Institute and a commerce degree from Delhi University. In addition, she also holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

India is a key market for OpenAI, with a rapidly growing tech industry and talent. The company has also been working on developing AI solutions for various industries, including healthcare, finance, and education.