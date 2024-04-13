Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

News

PM Modi interacts with country's top gamers

In a free-wheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, the Prime Minister posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.

Press Trust of India8734 Stories
PM Modi interacts with country's top gamers

Saturday April 13, 2024 , 2 min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, April 13, interacted with top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry.

In a free-wheeling interaction regarding the future as well as the challenges before the e-gaming industry, the prime minister posed curious questions to the gamers while also trying his hands at some of the games.

"People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach," Modi told the gamers during the interaction.

"What are these steps? How do we navigate through it and choose the best approach for success? Take swachhata as an example, the game theme could revolve around cleanliness and every child should play this game. Youngsters should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance," the PM added.

The gamers discussed new developments in the gaming industry with the PM, stressing on how the government has recognised the creativity of the gamers, promoting the gaming industry in India. They also engaged on issues concerning gambling versus gaming while discussing the participation of women in the gaming industry.

Edited by Megha Reddy

  • Narendra Modi
  • prime minister narendra modi
  • gamers
  • Gaming Industry
  • Indian Gaming Industry
  • Indian gaming startups
  • Just In