Pocket FM names Umesh Bude as SVP of engineering, Rohan Gandhi as VP of analytics
The startup has also named Rupesh Gopal as VP of engineering.
Wednesday April 10, 2024 , 2 min Read
In a slew of appointments, audio series startup Pocket FM has named Umesh Bude as senior vice president of engineering.
Bude has worked with startups such aswhere he was also senior vice president and head of engineering and product, and , where he was the chief technological officer for the company's vacation homes vertical.
Rupesh Gopal,'s new vice president of engineering, will report to Bude.
PocketFM has also appointed Rohan Gandhi, former Blinkit and Tata Digital executive, as vice presidents of analytics.
Bude, Gopal, and Gandhi will report to the startup's Co-founder and CTO, Prateek Dixit.
"Including Umesh, Rohan, and Rupesh in our leadership team marks a significant step forward in our commitment to technological excellence and innovation," Dixit said in a statement.
In March this year, Pocket FM picked up $103 million in a Series D funding round led by Lightspeed. Stepstone Group also participated in the round.
Started in 2018 by Rohan Nayak, along with Nishant S and Prateek Dixit, Pocket FM offers podcasts and other content in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and other regional languages. The company has surpassed $150 million ARR and is growing at 57% QoQ, it said in a statement.
The startup made its US entry in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Edited by Swetha Kannan