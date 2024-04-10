In a slew of appointments, audio series startup Pocket FM has named Umesh Bude as senior vice president of engineering.

Bude has worked with startups such as ﻿Unacademy﻿ where he was also senior vice president and head of engineering and product, and ﻿OYO﻿, where he was the chief technological officer for the company's vacation homes vertical.

Rupesh Gopal, ﻿Pocket FM﻿'s new vice president of engineering, will report to Bude.

PocketFM has also appointed Rohan Gandhi, former ﻿Blinkit﻿ and ﻿Tata Digital﻿ executive, as vice presidents of analytics.

Bude, Gopal, and Gandhi will report to the startup's Co-founder and CTO, Prateek Dixit.

"Including Umesh, Rohan, and Rupesh in our leadership team marks a significant step forward in our commitment to technological excellence and innovation," Dixit said in a statement.

In March this year, Pocket FM picked up $103 million in a Series D funding round led by Lightspeed. Stepstone Group also participated in the round.

Started in 2018 by Rohan Nayak, along with Nishant S and Prateek Dixit, Pocket FM offers podcasts and other content in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and other regional languages. The company has surpassed $150 million ARR and is growing at 57% QoQ, it said in a statement.

The startup made its US entry in the fourth quarter of 2022.