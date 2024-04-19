Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory
search

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ADVERTISEMENT
News

RBI Governor Das emphasises price stability amid strong GDP projections

The RBI had maintained status quo on the benchmark lending rate (repo) at 6.5% since February 2023 on concerns over inflation after the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee earlier this month.

Sayan Sen396 Stories
RBI Governor Das emphasises price stability amid strong GDP projections

Friday April 19, 2024 , 1 min Read

The strong growth momentum and GDP projections for 2024-25 give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a policy space to unwaveringly focus on price stability, stressed Governor Shaktikanta Das, while voting for status quo in the interest rate earlier this month.

The RBI had maintained status quo on the benchmark lending rate (repo) at 6.5% since February 2023 on concerns over inflation after the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) earlier this month.

The central bank on Friday released the minutes of the meeting.

"The gains in disinflation achieved over last two years have to be preserved and taken forward towards aligning the headline inflation to the 4% target on a durable basis," he said, according to the minutes.

Five of the six MPC members had voted for status quo in the policy rate.

MPC member Jayanth R Varma, however, had advocated a reduction in the repo rate by 25 basis points as "high interest rates entail a growth sacrifice".

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Reserve Bank of India
  • Governor of Reserve Bank of India
  • Monetary Policy Committee
  • Just In