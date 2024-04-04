Hyperlocal marketing-to-commerce solutions firm SingleInterface has secured $30 million in its first external funding round led by Asia Partners, a Singapore-based growth equity investment firm, along with participation from ﻿PayPal Ventures﻿, the global corporate venture arm of ﻿PayPal﻿.

Founded by Tarun Sobhani and Harish Bahl, the Gurugram-based SaaS platform integrates digital marketing, customer engagement, and ecommerce product suites customised for multi-location enterprise brands.

The funds will be used to solidify the company’s leadership position in Asia and worldwide, expanding its hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce product portfolio. The company will also focus on refining advanced audience segmentation and personalised re-engagement features.

“Our suite of products has proven to deliver remarkable revenue growth for our clients, accounting in some cases for 15-20% of their revenues. We are on a mission to empower our customers to drive further growth, enhance the customer experience, and provide rich business insights and context across their different locations, enabling them to grow and win locally,” said Sobhani, Co-founder and CEO of SingleInterface.

“SingleInterface has shown an exceptional track record of fostering customer engagement and commerce for large enterprises over the last several years and has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the region, successfully integrating offline and online customer journeys to drive growth for physical retail locations,” said Oliver Rippel, Co-founder of Asia Partners.

The platform simplifies discovery, boosts engagement, handles feedback, and ensures omnichannel experiences. It also helps increase revenue with insights for each business location.

The firm currently caters to a clientele of over 400 multi-location brands across various industries such as food and beverage, retail, telecommunications, banking, and education, along with serving customers across Asia & Middle East.