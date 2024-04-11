Funding

goFlux bags $6M in Series A round led by Capria Ventures

Brazilian logistics fintech startup goFlux has raised $6 million (around R$ 30 million) in a Series A funding round led by Capria Ventures, with follow-on investment from SP Ventures.

New investors such as The Yield Lab Latam (Argentina), Blue Impact Global, Reflect Ventures, and Arrebol Capital also participated in the round.

goFlux will use the proceeds of the round to boost salesforce and fintech capabilities, improve platform functionalities, security and compliance, and also invest in AI for freight prediction.

“We see a huge opportunity for goFlux to not only promote access to underbanked SME carriers through its factoring product but also to apply generative AI to enhance productivity and help their customers with easier decision-making and strategic planning in a complex data-rich domain,” said Will Poole, Managing Partner, Capria Ventures.

goFlux, which is currently present in Brazil, plans to expand to Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Mexico and the United States.

Headquartered in the city of São Paulo, goFlux emerged in 2018 as a fully digital platform for quoting, negotiating, contracting, and managing road freight.

Garden of Joy secures Rs 84 lakh in seed funding

Landscaping startup, Garden of Joy has secured Rs 84 lakh in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The company plans to use the funds to expand operations in Bengaluru, expand to five new cities, develop a design tool with a pricing calculator, and vertically integrate through owning workshops for fabrication and civil work.

“Relaxation is a luxury for the populace in urban cities, where work-life balance is often neglected. Garden of Joy, by offering customisable landscaping solutions, brings affordable beauty to everyday spaces like terraces and balconies with a focus on rejuvenation amid busy lifestyles,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup claims to have completed over 100 landscaping projects within the first 18 months of inception.

IIT Kanpur startup Simactricals raises Rs 75 lakh in funding

Simactricals, incubated at Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur, has raised Rs 75 lakh through the SanchiConnect pre-seed cohort programme. In addition, it raised a total of 44 lakh in government grants.

The startup has developed a wireless charging system, designed to cater to a wide array of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, warehouse bots, rovers, and drones.

“Simactricals’ wireless EV charging system aligns perfectly with our mission to foster environmental responsibility and drive positive change,” said Sunil Shekhawat, CEO of SanchiConnect.

Simactricals is actively engaged with leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers, collaborating on five proof of concepts to demonstrate the efficacy of its wireless charging infrastructure.

Founded in October 2020 by Mihir Mishra and Balaji Sriram, Simactricals is a provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles. It is headquartered in Kanpur.

