Tata Communications Q4 profit declines marginally to Rs 322 Cr

The consolidate profit of ﻿Tata Communications﻿declined marginally to Rs 321.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, from Rs 326.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 24.5% to Rs 5,691.7 crore from Rs 4,568.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, net profit declined to Rs 969.58 crore from Rs 1,800.87 crore at the end of 2022-23.

The annual income from operations of Tata Communications increased 17.5% to Rs 20,968.82 crore in the fiscal year 2024 from Rs 17,838.26 crore in FY2023.

The company's board approved the re-appointment of Managing Director and CEO, AS Lakshminarayanan, for a second term from November 26, 2024 to April 13, 2026.