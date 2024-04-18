Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ADVERTISEMENT
News

Tata Communications Q4 profit declines marginally to Rs 322 Cr

The company's consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 24.5% to Rs 5,691.7 crore from Rs 4,568.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Press Trust of India8748 Stories
Tata Communications Q4 profit declines marginally to Rs 322 Cr

Thursday April 18, 2024 , 1 min Read

The consolidate profit of ﻿Tata Communications﻿declined marginally to Rs 321.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, from Rs 326.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 24.5% to Rs 5,691.7 crore from Rs 4,568.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, net profit declined to Rs 969.58 crore from Rs 1,800.87 crore at the end of 2022-23.

Also Read
JLR partners with Tata Communications for digital transformation

The annual income from operations of Tata Communications increased 17.5% to Rs 20,968.82 crore in the fiscal year 2024 from Rs 17,838.26 crore in FY2023.

The company's board approved the re-appointment of Managing Director and CEO, AS Lakshminarayanan, for a second term from November 26, 2024 to April 13, 2026.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Just In
  • Tata Communications
  • Net profit