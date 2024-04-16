As the excitement of the Tata IPL 2024 season ramps up, ﻿Zomato﻿ is taking its advertising game to the next level with a series of AI-generated advertisements. These aren't your ordinary commercials. Zomato is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create custom ads for each of its restaurant partners.

Personalized Advertising at Its Best

Zomato, a leading food ordering and delivery platform, is using AI to create dynamic, custom advertisements for its restaurant partners. This initiative is a part of Zomato's ongoing campaign to engage cricket fans during the T20 season. By integrating AI technology, Zomato is able to deliver personalised ads that not only highlight each restaurant partner's name but also showcase a signature dish, making these ads highly relevant and engaging during the cricket matches.

A Celebration of Friendship and Cricket

The essence of these AI-generated ads is to capture the joy of watching cricket with friends and enjoying your favorite food. According to Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Head of Marketing at Zomato, "This initiative exemplifies our dedication to supporting our partners and enriching the food ordering experience for our customers." The ads are crafted to resonate with the audience's love for cricket and camaraderie, making them more than just promotional content; they are a celebration of the sport and dining culture in India.

Star-Studded Collaborations

Bringing these ads to life, Zomato collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and featured celebrity endorsements from Ranveer Singh, Samantha Prabhu, and cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. The involvement of these stars adds a layer of charm and appeal, enhancing the connection with the audience. Raj Nidimoru commented on the collaboration, saying, "It was exciting to blend the worlds of cricket, movies, and Zomato in a quirky way. We were thrilled to be a part of this creative journey with Zomato."

Tech-Forward Marketing

The campaign's reach is amplified through JioCinema’s capabilities, which allow the ads to be tailored for every match and broadcast across various platforms. This strategic use of technology ensures that the ads are not only personalised but also widespread, reaching a diverse audience across different media channels.

Engaging Content for Maximum Impact

Through these AI ads, Zomato and its restaurant partners can engage with their customers more effectively by promoting relatable content that enhances their promotional efforts during the IPL season. This not only helps in driving more orders but also in building a stronger bond with the audience, making every cricket match an opportunity to enjoy great food and great company.

Zomato's use of AI to create customised ads for the IPL season is a brilliant example of how technology can be used to enhance marketing strategies and connect with customers on a more personal level. By focusing on the themes of friendship, cricket, and culinary delight, Zomato is setting a new standard for how brands can engage with their audience during major sporting events.