Mumbai-based venture capital firm ﻿100X.VC﻿ has invested $2.7 million in 17 startups as part of its 11th cohort. The fund is sponsored by Mehta Ventures, the Family Office Investment arm of Sanjay Mehta.

The venture capital firm has utilised iSAFE notes to invest in its new portfolio startups in Class 11. With the completion of Class 11, 100X.VC has now made a total of 161 investments since the launch of the fund in July 2019.

Operating on a class-based investment model, the fund invests in startups spanning various sectors even before the class formally begins.





For its 11th cohort, 100X.VC selected 17 companies out of 307 shortlisted firms from a pool of over 1,500 startups. These portfolio startups are from Indian eight cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram, among others.





With Rs 1.25 crore investment in each startup, 100X.VC has collaborated with each founding team, and will provide mentorship to improve their product and Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies.

The 17 chosen startups are Anyway.ai, Baylink, Deepvue.tech, EasyReplenish, FUTR Studios, GoCodeo, Hummsa Biotech, Kroto, Openleaf, Origgo, Orbit Wallet, Pet Chef, Pettle, The Naturik Co, Whitetable, Zircle, Zafo Technologies.





"We are excited to unveil our newest cohort, Class 11, which comprises 17 groundbreaking startups. With these additions, our portfolio now has investments in 161 early-stage startups," said Ninad Karpe, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC.





"In this cohort, our startups span diverse sectors such as B2B SaaS, API, Healthtech, ClimateTech, Food & Beverage, and Pet Tech. We are confident that India's early-stage startup ecosystem is brimming with transformative potential, and the startups in Class 11 exemplify these promising opportunities,” he added.

The firm announced the new portfolio companies at the VC Pitch Day held in Mumbai on June 1, 2024. The event was attended by over 400 investors, comprising HNIs, Family Offices, Venture Capital Funds, and Corporations.

Founded in 2019 by Sanjay Mehta, Ninad Karpe, Shashank Randev, Yagnesh Sanghrajka, and Vatsal Kanakiya, 100X.VC is a sector-agnostic fund that invests in early-stage startups.