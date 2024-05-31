Search for AI and you will be flooded with thousands of tools. The rise of more and more AI features (not sure if we even need them in the first place) is becoming a common phenomenon. And let's not forget the massive AI race amongst big tech firms trying to launch AI systems in every way possible.

It's no wonder that we're feeling overwhelmed by the term "AI." We're living in an era where artificial intelligence has the potential to take over jobs that humans once did. The question on everyone's mind is: could AI eventually overpower us in the future?

Right now the debate on whether ChatGPT-like bots will surpass human intelligence is heating up, reminding us of a classic sci-fi flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger! However, Yann LeCun, the chief AI scientist, has a different perspective and here's why he thinks so!

Is AI not intelligent?

Now the question is, is AI intelligent enough to take over humans or surpass our intelligence? To answer this, we have compiled a few incidents where AI has not performed up to the mark or failed.

Did you know that ChatGPT and Google's new AI feature, AI Overviews, have both encountered some hiccups? There have been reports of ChatGPT providing misleading information due to its ongoing training process, and AI Overviews once even claimed that Barack Obama was a Muslim. It's clear that these AI systems are still learning and evolving, and they sometimes make mistakes along the way.

And it's not just chatbots and search engines— even the World Health Organisation has raised concerns about AI tools in healthcare. They've stressed the importance of ensuring that AI in medicine is both ethical and safe before it is fully integrated. It's clear that while AI has incredible potential, it still needs to be carefully developed and refined to achieve the expected results.

Meta’s AI chief compares ChatGPT and humans

AI chatbots are being developed at a faster pace than Usain Bolt, but some argue they will never match human intelligence no matter how advanced they become. This list includes Meta's AI chief recently shared his thoughts on this topic, suggesting that AI chatbots like ChatGPT will never truly replicate the complexities of human intelligence.

While speaking to the Financial Times Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun stated that today's large language models have a "very limited understanding of logic". This comes off as a bold statement amidst a time when humans around the world fear AI adoption will kill many jobs and there will be no return from it.

However, he expressed his concern about hallucinations made by ChatGPT-like AI models by calling them "intrinsically unsafe”. He reasoned this is because current LLM models only give accurate results when their training data is correct.

On 27th May, Yann LeCun took to X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn saying "AI is not some sort of natural phenomenon that will just emerge and become dangerous. *WE* design it and *WE* build it," It is important to know that Yann is known for his work in advancing convolutional neural networks that are leveraged to analyse images and a powerful machine learning tool.

Right now Meta's Fundamental AI Research (Fair) lab is working on a project to design an AI system that can learn how the world works and develop common sense. With a team of 500 people, Meta aims to get sweet profits from their AI investments akin to tech giants Microsoft, Google and even OpenAI.

The bottom line

While AI chatbots have made significant advancements in mimicking human conversation, they will never be as clever as humans due to their limitations in understanding, creativity, and adaptability. However, the idea of AI taking over certain tasks cannot be dismissed entirely as the quick adoption of this technology is making it tough for people and even regulators to use it responsibly.