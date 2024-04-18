Brands
Artificial Intelligence

Meta's AI Bot: How to use the personalised chat assistant

Meta's AI Bot is finally available for users in India. Here is how you can use this tool on your phone!

Meta's AI Bot: How to use the personalised chat assistant

Thursday April 18, 2024 , 4 min Read

Meta's AI bot is now in India! The new AI chatbot in the market is under trial mode and has been released in only a few countries including India. Right now, users have started to compare this AI tool with existing ones like ChatGPT, Bing AI, Gemini, etc.

In the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the emergence of AI chatbots has sparked a new wave of innovation and curiosity. From personal assistants to virtual companions, these intelligent algorithms are reshaping the way we interact with technology. With Meta's latest foray into the realm of AI, introducing its own virtual assistant, the conversation around AI bots has never been more intriguing. As users across the globe eagerly anticipate the possibilities and functionalities of Meta's AI, comparisons with existing contenders like ChatGPT and Bing AI abound, setting the stage for a captivating exploration into the future of conversational AI.

If you are curious about how this AI will help personalise messaging on Meta-owned apps, read along!

What is Meta's AI assistant?

Meta AI chatbot is a virtual assistant that uses machine learning algorithms to respond to user queries conversationally. Since this AI bot is available to limited users in a few countries, it supports only the English language. The chatbot will be a part of Meta-owned apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Features

Similar to ﻿OpenAI﻿'s ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI or Google's Bard, the Meta AI chatbot can provide real-time information by searching the web. Mark Zuckerberg's new AI bot is based on Llama 2, which the company released in 2023. Additionally, Meta AI can generate customised images with text prompts.

Meta AI can be used for the following:

  • Search the web: Get real-time data from Bing AI and quickly surf online information.
  • Have a conversation: Any user can chit-chat with this AI bot for fun.
  • Get answers: Type @MetaAI and ask any type of question and this AI assistant will try to solve your queries.
  • Interact with AI characters: Users can chat with characters of popular celebrities such as Tom Brady, Mr. Beast, etc.
  • Create AI stickers: Users can make their own version of stickers.
  • Generate images with text prompts
mark zuckerberg

How to use Meta's AI assistant

To get your hands on the new Meta AI chatbot, you need to have the latest version of Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Step 1: Download the app

Open the preferred app (WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram) on your device.

Step 2: Tap on the blue ring icon

Click on the Meta AI assistant icon. On WhatsApp, it can be located on the home screen at the bottom end for Android users whereas for iOS users it is at the top header. To use the tool on Instagram, head to the DM (direct message) section and it is present on the search bar and chat section.

Step 3: Send a text prompt

Start a conversation with Meta AI by typing any query and waiting for the response. Surprisingly, Meta's AI assistant directs you to Bing AI when it shares links which means it uses Microsoft's search engine instead of Google.

Important Note: Meta has clearly stated that their AI assistant's chats are not end-to-end encrypted. Also, the response by the AI tool may not always be accurate or appropriate as it is still in the testing mode.

How to use Meta's AI to generate images

To get AI-generated images from Meta's AI bot follow these simple steps.

  1. Go to the Meta AI chatbot window through WhatsApp or Instagram
  2. Type @ and /imagine followed by your text prompt describing the image

All the pictures created have a watermark and have 1024×1024 pixel resolution. It is a simple way to generate customised images as you like.

