Amazon India has launched the 4th season of Propel, a startup accelerator for consumer startups. The programme aims to empower Indian startups in the consumer products sector to expand globally

The 4th season will support up to 50 startups, and participants stand to win total rewards worth $1.5 million in the form of AWS Activate credits, six months of free logistics, and account management support. The top three winners also stand to gain a combined $100,000 in grants.

Applications for the programme opened on May 14 and will close on June 9. The assessment panel will include participation from Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, Peak XV Partners, Fireside Ventures, and DSG Consumer Partners. It will also feature Accel, V3 Ventures, and Elevation Capital.

Participating startups will pitch to leading VC firms to get a chance to raise funding. The programme will also connect startups with Indian revenue-based financing firms like Klub, Velocity, and GetVantage.

As part of this initiative, Amazon will also provide mentorship through a panel consisting of Amazon leaders, VC partners, and senior industry experts, offering nascent startups with tailored resources and workshops. This includes 1:1 mentorships and workshops on understanding and navigating global demand patterns and gathering insights on building successful export businesses through ecommerce.

Commenting on the launch of the fourth season of Propel, Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India, said, “The season 4 is bigger and better with an expanded range of benefits and support to help up to 50 startups from India launch in global markets this year. This programme is a key part of our commitment to enable $20 billion in ecommerce exports from India by 2025.”

In the previous editions, the programme has enabled companies including Sirona, Solethreads, GoDesi, and Perfora to scale globally.