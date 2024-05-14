For years, AWS Summits have been a global phenomenon, igniting innovation by bringing together the brightest minds in cloud computing and technology. These events equip businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The upcoming AWS Summit Bengaluru 2024, scheduled for May 15 and 16 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, takes centre stage with a specific focus: unlocking the immense potential of Generative AI for businesses across India.

Themed "Empowering builders and businesses to build India of tomorrow," this immersive two-day event delivers the tools and insights to leverage this transformative technology.

Generative AI holds immense potential to revolutionise business operations. By harnessing machine learning, it can create entirely new content, automate tasks, and accelerate processes across various sectors. Recognising this potential, AWS is going all-in. Cutting-edge tools like Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock are just the beginning, empowering businesses to unlock the transformative capabilities of this technology.

A gathering of minds for innovation

The summit is designed to cater to a broad audience, from those just starting their cloud journey to seasoned professionals seeking to push the boundaries of innovation. Whether you're a business leader exploring how cloud and AI can revolutionise your operations or a tech enthusiast eager to delve into the latest advancements, the AWS Summit Bengaluru has something for you.

Finding the perfect fit: Business vs technical edition

Business edition (May 15): Designed for business and technology leaders, this edition explores how cloud computing and generative AI can revolutionise businesses. Discover how to leverage these powerful tools to drive innovation, enhance productivity, and gain a competitive edge.

Technical edition (May 16): This edition caters to builders and IT professionals seeking to deepen their understanding of AWS services and Generative AI. Participate in hands-on workshops, attend technical sessions led by experts, and get insights into building, launching, and scaling next-generation technologies.

Key highlights to spark your curiosity

Industry leaders like Ramesh Lakshminarayan, Group Head, Information Technology, HDFC Bank; Sudesh Khadakbhavi, CEO, Digiyatra Foundation; Reema Jain, Chief Information and Digital Officer, HeroMoto Corp, Thirumala Arohi, Executive Vice President, Global Head, Education, Training and Assessments and Head, India Business Unit and Platforms, Infosys will be headlining the event.

Gain further insights from a powerhouse lineup of speakers including Ankit Bhati, Co-founder & CEO, Amnic; Narendra Babu, Chief Technology Officer, PayU; Prabhu Rangarajan, Co-founder, M2P Fintech; Rajat Bansal, Chief Technology Officer, Games 24x7; and Madhusudan Rao, Chief Technology Officer, Swiggy.

AWS experts like Jaime Valles, Vice President, Amazon Web Services; Santanu Dutt, Head of Technology, APJ, Amazon Web Services; Sirish Chandrasekaran, General Manager, Amazon RDS, Amazon Web Services; and Shalini Kapoor, Chief Technologist, APJ, Public Sector, Amazon Web Services, will also share their knowledge through keynote addresses, technical sessions, and interactive workshops.

Generative AI in action: Demos, workshops, and insights

A key highlight of the summit is the focus on Generative AI. Attendees can learn how AWS empowers businesses to leverage Generative AI for enhanced productivity, creativity, and quality. They can also gain insights through keynote addresses and technical breakout sessions.

Aspiring entrepreneurs won't be left behind. The dedicated Startup Central provides access to invaluable resources, guidance, and real-world strategies to help launch and scale your startup venture.

The Builders Zone offers a glimpse into the future with cutting-edge demos built using AWS services. Get hands-on with Generative AI tools like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q, or participate in the exciting Formula One AR experience.

The summit also features an industry hub, showcasing how AWS cloud solutions can address your specific business needs and drive innovation in your industry.

Beyond the insightful sessions, the AWS Summit Bengaluru provides excellent networking opportunities. Connect and collaborate with industry peers, AWS experts, and partners from the AWS Partner Network (APN). Gain valuable insights into how businesses and partners can work together to leverage the power of the cloud for innovation and enhanced customer experiences.

The AWS Summit Bengaluru 2024 serves as a platform for attendees to explore these advancements firsthand and discover how to leverage Generative AI alongside cloud solutions to build a more efficient, innovative, and competitive future.

India edition: Explore cloud and Generative AI Virtually

Can't make it to the physical event? Fret not! AWS Summit is also organising a free virtual edition specifically for India on May 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the exciting world of Generative AI and cloud technology at the free virtual event. This online experience is designed for India's technology leaders, IT professionals, developers, and cloud enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars and join AWS for an engaging exploration of the latest advancements in generative AI. This includes building with Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock, leveraging cutting-edge LLMs like Anthropic Claude 3, and utilising Generative AI to boost productivity and business intelligence.