Quick commerce platforms ﻿Bigbasket﻿, ﻿Blinkit﻿, ﻿Swiggy﻿Instamart, and ﻿Zepto﻿are offering to deliver gold and silver coins in 10 minutes on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a Hindu festival.

Purchasing gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring in good fortune, wealth, and prosperity.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, stated, in a post yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), that gold and silver coins would be delivered in 10 minutes during the festival.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya in advance to everyone celebrating tomorrow 💛



You can get authentic Gold & Silver coins, pooja needs, deity photos, fresh flowers and more in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/S5ywHyG4fJ — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) May 9, 2024

Unicorn Zepto has partnered with Nek Jewellery to provide a comparable service for the festive occasion, while Swiggy Instamart has joined hands with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim (Muthoot Pappachan Group) for customers to purchase gold and silver coins directly through its platform.

The coins come in different grammages; gold coins will be available in 24 carats with 999 purity, silver coins also come with a purity level of 999, Swiggy Instamart said in a statement. It will also deliver silver glasses, silver spoons, and pooja essentials.

Meanwhile, Tata Digital’s Bigbasket has partnered with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP to offer gold and silver coins and bars.

"Our collaboration with Tanishq, a trusted name synonymous with quality and craftsmanship in the jewellery industry, ensures that our customers can celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with the finest gold coins, reflecting prosperity and elegance," said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer, Bigbasket.

"Additionally, our partnership with MMTC-PAMP, a global leader in precious metal refining, brings to our customers high-quality silver coins, adding a touch of purity and tradition to their celebrations. All of these will be delivered in 10 minutes,” he said.

Fintech platform ﻿PhonePe﻿has introduced a cashback offer of up to Rs 2000 on a minimum order value of Rs 1000 through its app. The company said in a statement that the deal is applicable on one-time purchase of 24k digital gold. Users can use various payment modes, including UPI, UPI Lite, credit and debit cards, wallets and gift cards.

The platform promises to provide gold of the highest purity, sourced from companies such as ﻿Caratlane﻿, ﻿SafeGold﻿, and MMTC-PAMP.

Users can also avail themselves of special offers for redemption of digital gold at Caratlane stores until May 12, said the fintech firm.