Supply chain company Ekart has launched a comprehensive ‘Refinish Service’ at its facilities to refurbish more than 90% of returned inventories for brands.

The logistics of returning goods has been a bottleneck for ecommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies which are often left dealing with products with minor defects, tears and discolouration in subpar packaging. Ekart's new service primarily targets D2C, ecommerce and retail players in the fashion and lifestyle segments.

“Returns management is a significant challenge for fashion brands, both logistically and financially. With Refinish, Ekart has introduced a transformative solution to the persistent challenge of returns management. Aside from covering popular segments like footwear, handbags, accessories, and the home and decor, refinishing service also extends to curtains, bed sheets and blankets etc," Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer, Ekart said.

Ekart's facilities have a combined processing capacity of 55,000 units daily. The facility promises to refurbish more than 90% of all goods through rigorous quality checks, stain removal, box replacement, ironing, stitching (if required), and final quality control. It will also use up-steam tables, steam vacuum tables, and foam finishers ensuring thorough and efficient processing of returned inventory.

A glimpse into Ekart's refinish services facility.

The idea is to significantly recoup revenue by cutting down on losses associated with unsellable products. It refurbishes returned inventory to sellable condition and decreases turnaround time. Every product will undergo personalised refinishing solutions, adhering to each brand's specific standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Ekart plans to establish Refinish centres across major demand clusters in the country, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.