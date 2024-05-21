The Engagement Imperative: Strategies for motivating and retaining employees

Alex (name changed), CEO of a successful company named Gemba (name changed), shared a transformative experience from a market visit with his sales team. His observations during the visit revealed significant challenges such as inefficient processes and resource constraints, which underscored a broader issue of high attrition and a disconnect between the company’s strategy and its front-line employees.

Alex’s interactions with the team surfaced a lack of clear understanding regarding the company’s vision and strategic goals. This misalignment spurred him to consult with Emily (name changed), the Chief Human Resources Officer, to reassess how leadership can be communicated and engaged with employees. He posed critical questions that underscored the need for an enhanced listening strategy:

1. Do we have the right tools to listen effectively to our employees?

2. If we address customer issues effectively, why not apply similar strategies internally?

3. Why is there a gap in listening to our employees and implementing their feedback?

4. Are our employees comfortable sharing their concerns and suggestions for improvement?

5. How can we better discern and act on valuable insights amidst daily operational noise?

Driven by these insights, Alex set on a mission to overhaul Gemba’s approach to employee motivation and retention. He initiated the ‘Winning with People’ project, which aimed to establish a robust culture of listening and engagement.

The project was inspired by the quote from Peter Drucker: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” This underscored the importance of a strong, empowering culture as a foundation for organisational success. Under Emily’s leadership, the HR team launched a new initiative called ‘Listen’.

This system was designed to capture the “Voice of Employees” (VoE) at scale, allowing leadership to gauge feedback on:

- The effectiveness of the organisational strategy.

- Employee enablement in terms of resources and capabilities.

- Engagement levels and their willingness to contribute discretionary effort.

The ‘Listen’ tool transformed employee signals into actionable insights, enabling proactive planning and response to enhance organisational health. The initiative specifically targeted leadership and people managers, empowering them to:

- Continuously engage with the authentic voices of employees.

- Address the dynamic challenges of a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) business environment.

- Translate strategic business plans into actionable tasks.

The HR team capitalised on technology, including generative AI, to build a responsive system that could adapt to evolving needs and provide real-time insights. This approach not only facilitated a continuous improvement loop but also nurtured a high-performance culture through detailed, AI-driven recommendations.

The outcome of this initiative was profound, reinforcing the strengths of Gemba’s strategy and its cultural pillars. It fostered an environment where employees felt valued and heard, significantly impacting productivity, innovation, and retention.

The ‘Winning with People’ project went beyond traditional engagement techniques to embed employee insights into the very fabric of strategic execution, proving essential for sustained organisational success.

Key takeaways for sustaining employee engagement

The journey of Gemba, under the leadership of Alex and guided by strategic HR insights from Emily, illustrates the transformative power of listening and responding effectively to employee feedback. This case study highlights how businesses can leverage employee engagement as a strategic asset for driving innovation, productivity, and sustained organisational success.

Here are some definitive takeaways from Gemba’s experience:

1. Implement Listening Tools: Invest in systems like the 'Listen' tool that capture employee feedback continuously and at scale. This helps in understanding and acting upon employee needs, concerns, and suggestions effectively.

2. Align Strategy with Culture: Embrace the idea that a strong, empowering organisational culture is not just a complement to strategy but a critical driver of it.

3. Ensure Psychological Safety: Create an environment where employees feel safe to express their thoughts and ideas without fear of negative repercussions.

4. Close the Feedback Loop: Don’t just collect feedback; act on it. Use the insights gained from continuous listening to make informed decisions that address employee concerns and enhance their work experience.

5. Leverage Technology: Utilise advanced technologies, including generative AI, to analyse employee feedback, identify trends, and predict future needs.

6. Focus on Discretionary Effort: Recognise and enable the conditions under which employees are willing to go above and beyond their basic duties.

7. Drive Change through Engagement: Understand that employee engagement is not just about satisfaction but also about harnessing the collective energy and wisdom of the workforce to drive effective change and achieve strategic goals.

By incorporating these practices, organisations can not only enhance their employee engagement but also ensure that this engagement translates into tangible business outcomes. Gemba’s experience serves as a compelling reminder of the power of a committed and heard workforce in navigating the complexities of today’s business environment and securing long-term success.





(Anish Singh is the Co-founder of ATP)