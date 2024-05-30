Google Wallet, a newly launched private digital wallet designed for Android users in India, has partnered with Pine Labs to facilitate the seamless integration of Gift Cards into their products.

This partnership aims to eliminate the complexity of using Gift Cards for both existing and new users. Google Wallet users can now store and manage their Gift Cards within the app, receiving intuitive reminders to use them at the point of purchase.

“In recent years, we have witnessed a seismic shift in the way merchants have embraced digital modes of payments. Considering the huge Android user base in the country we anticipate a sharp jump in the usage of Gift Cards as more retailers and brands will now look to leverage it in their omnichannel strategy to expand their customer base, improve customer experience, retention, and loyalty,” said Navin Chandani, President - Issuing Business, Pine Labs.

Google Wallet, initially launched in 2011 as a US mobile payment system, became Android Pay in 2015. In 2018, Google merged Wallet and Android Pay into Google Pay.

Also Read Google Wallet launched for Android users in India

In 2022, Google reintroduced Wallet as a separate app for storing cards online, complementing the Google Pay platform.

It allows Android users to save and access various items like movie tickets, boarding passes, loyalty cards, public transport tickets, and corporate badges, with 20 partner brands currently supporting this service.

"We are delighted to partner with many of India’s top brands to offer a comprehensive solution that helps you securely access and manage your everyday essentials. From boarding passes to loyalty, gift cards, and event tickets to public transport passes – they’re there when you need them,” Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, said.