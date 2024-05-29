Holani Group-promoted Holani Venture Capital Fund, a Rs 300 crore SME-focused fund, raised Rs 184 crore within one month of its launch.

The Holani Group, a Jaipur-based merchant banker and stockbroker, forayed into the fund management and investment sector after the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval last month. The fund also has a green shoe option to retain an additional Rs 100 crore.

"We stand by our commitment to empower SMEs and fuel their growth. With our sector-agnostic strategy, meticulous research and prudent risk management, we aim to create long-term value for our clients while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth of India through our fund,” Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited said in a statement.

Holani Venture Capital Fund is a Category I Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) managed and sponsored by Holani Capital Advisors LLP.





Holani Group offers services related to the financial markets such as IPO management, business valuation consultancy, and financial management.