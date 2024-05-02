MSME-focused NBFC Infinity Fincorp secures $8M from Archerman Capital

Infinity Fincorp Solutions, an NBFC specialising in tailored property loans for MSMEs, has secured an additional $8 million from Archerman Capital in an extension to its recent $26 million funding round led by Jungle Ventures

"Infinity is at the cusp of a multi-year compounding growth journey; with our in-house capabilities to serve the Indian MSMEs and access to growth capital from our marquee investors, we will deepen our footprint and accelerate our mission of extending credit to MSMEs across the country," said Shrikant Ravalkar, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Infinity Fincorp.

"I also express my deepest gratitude to Indium IV for their unwavering support, and the employees and partners of Infinity for their stupendous efforts, without whom we would not have been able to scale such heights,” he added.

Founded in 2016 by Shrikant Ravalkar, Infinity Fincorp provides credit access to a diverse range of businesses in Tier III and IV cities. It has a current loan book of $100 million across more than 20,000 customers and is hoping to reach $160 million by 2025.

“We are proud and honoured to be part of Infinity’s growth journey, which is still in its early stages, as the firm goes through a remarkable growth trajectory. The management team at Infinity has a deep understanding of the affordable lending sector in semi-urban India and has built a strong business model to leverage the same while delivering healthy profitability,” Nitin Nayak, nominee of Indium IV on Infinity’s board, said.