As Myntra celebrates the mega 20th edition of its flagship event, the End of Reason Sale (EORS), the excitement among employees is infectious. The mega fashion carnival is live and this year's EORS promises to be a grand affair, featuring the biggest ever collection of over 30 lakh styles from 8,800+ brands, catering to every fashion enthusiast's desires spanning fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories.

EORS has always been more than just an event for the Myntra family; it's a celebration of teamwork, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. Since inception, one thing that has remained constant amidst the ever-evolving fashion landscape is the spirit of camaraderie that binds the Myntra team.

We spoke to several Myntra employees who have witnessed multiple editions of the flagship biannual event, EORS, to gain insights into the electrifying energy at the company, how different teams have prepared, and what customers can expect from the 20th edition of the biggest fashion, beauty and lifestyle carnival!.

What does the Myntra team have to say about EORS?

Mahima David, an Associate in Content and Quality, reflected on her 10-year journey at Myntra. "The tenacious spirit of our Myntra family stands out throughout the 20 editions of EORS. It's amazing to witness how everyone within this family, across departments and teams, comes together to make each edition better than the last."

Deepak Pathak, Associate Director of Brand Management, echoed a similar sentiment. "Across these 20 editions of EORS, the vibe around the office always feels like a celebration! The energy level across teams is on a different level during EORS."

Trends-first demand will be high during the current edition, with more than 400 homegrown D2C brands presenting over 2 lakh trend-first styles to millions of fashion-forward customers, he said.

Rameez NP, a Manager in the Customer Care department, highlighted the consistent excitement surrounding the event. said"Over my decade-long tenure at Myntra, one thing that has remained constant across all 20 editions of EORS is the unparalleled excitement and energy surrounding the event. Each year, the buzz and anticipation among customers, colleagues, and partners alike have been consistently high, making it a thrilling and memorable experience every time."

Arun Kumar S, Deputy Director of Customer Care, encapsulated the impact EORS has had on his journey. "Over my decade at Myntra, EORS has been a beacon of inspiration and a deeply personal journey. It's not merely an event; it's a tapestry woven with threads of my growth, triumphs, and cherished memories.

Each edition fuels my passion, ignites my creativity, and reminds me of the incredible individuals I've had the privilege to collaborate with. EORS isn't just about numbers; it's about the profound connections forged, the dreams realised, and the indelible mark it leaves on my heart, year after year."

Behind the scenes, cross-functional teams have been working hard to make it happen, collaborating with various teams and partners to curate the best selections, plan campaigns, and ensure a smooth shopping experience for customers.

From the merchandising team meticulously handpicking trendiest styles to the technology team optimising the platform for seamless performance, every department plays a crucial role in making EORS a resounding success.

As the EORS 20 celebrations is here, the Myntra family stands united, driven by their #PassionforFashion and a shared commitment to Aim High delivering an unforgettable shopping experience.