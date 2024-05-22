The Ola Group has transitioned its entire workload to its artificial intelligence (AI) firm Krutrim’s cloud infrastructure within a week of severing ties with the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal posted on X.

“As committed, Azure spend is now 0. All workloads on Krutrim cloud. Within a week,” Aggarwal said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Will help others also exit and move to our own Indian stack. More than 2500 devs have signed up!! Will be working with everyone to get onto our cloud services over coming weeks,” he added.

This move was influenced by the removal of Aggarwal’s LinkedIn post from May 11 that stated India doesn’t need ‘they/them’ or special pronouns. Microsoft owns LinkedIn, a business and employment-focused social media platform.

“Since LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and Ola is a big customer of Azure, we’ve decided to move our entire workload out of Azure to our own Krutrim cloud within the next week. It is a challenge as all developers know, but my team is so charged up about doing this,” Aggarwal had said in a post on X on May 11.

He had also noted that any other developer looking to move out of Azure will be offered a full year of free cloud usage on Krutrim, provided they do not return to Azure after the year is up.

These developments come after the public launch of Krutrim’s AI and cloud infrastructure services. During the launch, the company announced its provision of graphics processing units (GPU) as a service on Krutrim Cloud, catering to developers and businesses seeking to develop and train their AI models.

Krutrim means ‘artificial’ in Sanskrit. In December, Krutrim SI Designs, the brainchild of Aggarwal, introduced Krutrim, a family of AI models crafted specifically to cater to the unique requirements of the Indian ecosystem.